Mike Antonietti

November 27, 1957 - July 28, 2023

VANCOUVER, WA - Mike Antonietti of Vancouver, WA passed away on July 28, 2023 at a Portland hospital after a short illness. He was born on November 27, 1957 to Joe and Joan Antonietti of Butte and graduated from Butte High in 1976. He served in the Air Force after high school and then worked in Billings. He then moved to the Portland area where he worked as an electrical foreman for 22 years and later moved to Vancouver and worked for nine years as a labor superintendent for GB Manchester until he retired in 2022. Mike liked cars, his Harley Davidson, barbecues, music, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.

He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Hussey of Gresham, OR; son, Justin (Iris) of Vancouver; grandkids: Ava, Blake, Preston, and Cameron and siblings: Joe (Diane) of Liberty Lake, WA, Gary of Vancouver, Joni (Tim) Eisenbrandt of Wilsonville, OR, and Jacki (Jeff) Jones of Snoqualmie, WA. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike was a very hard worker with a huge heart. He was a very kind and generous person who would help anyone at any time. He will be missed by all.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.