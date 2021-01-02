Michelle Nicole Piche, 40

September 23, 1980-December 30, 2020
Michelle Nicole Piche passed away on Wednesday in St. James Healthcare. She was born on September 23, 1980 in Missoula, Montana the daughter of Mike Piche and Mella Colleen Van Pelt.
Michelle loved to ride her motorcycle, thrift shopping, hanging out with her friends and family and swimming. Michelle had a deep love for her friends and family. Each person she knew had his or her own special bond with her. The “extra special” ones were given a crazy nickname that Michelle found fitting. Michelle had a big beautiful movie star smile that would light up a room, and big beautiful blue eyes to match. Her personality and loyalty to the ones she loved are what really made her special. She was so alive with energy, quick wit, jokes, and love for all. She was the one you could call anytime day or night, and would be there with an open ear, a helping hand, and a shoulder to cry on.
Preceded in death by: Father Mike Piche, Brother Michael Piche, Grandfather Marvin Piche, Grandmother June VanPelt.
Survived by Sons: Andrew Jungers, Cayden McNeil and Daughter Ariona Piche, mother Mella Colleen VanPelt, granddaughter Akiana Klistoff, partner Louis Salminen–Daughter (Lacy), Grandmother Nancy Piche. Survived by numerous Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, chosen extended family and friends. Survived by Brother Matthew Piche (Jessica) Brother in-law Travis Eskelsen and sister’s Nancy Piche (Amanda), Stephanie Zavarelli (Mike) and Melissa Nalley (Zach).
The world lost a beautiful shining diamond-there will never be another like her. From her son Cayden: “My mom was the most kind-hearted person in the world and would not stop until everyone she loved was taken care of. She would give up everything to make the people around her smile. Her smile and her beauty lit up every room she walked in. We will miss you more than anything, and until we meet again, we love you so much.” From her son Andrew: “I love and miss you mom.” From her daughter Ariona: Mom-“such a goofy soul, everyone you met were blessed to meet you. Watch over us now momma and hold our hands when we need you most”. From her Mother: “We will forever miss you and Michael, you are always in our hearts and we know that you are smiling down on us.”
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 am in the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, located on Iron Street. Please observe all Butte – Silver Bow social distancing regulations and masks must be worn.
