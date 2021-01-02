Michelle Nicole Piche, 40

The world lost a beautiful shining diamond-there will never be another like her. From her son Cayden: “My mom was the most kind-hearted person in the world and would not stop until everyone she loved was taken care of. She would give up everything to make the people around her smile. Her smile and her beauty lit up every room she walked in. We will miss you more than anything, and until we meet again, we love you so much.” From her son Andrew: “I love and miss you mom.” From her daughter Ariona: Mom-“such a goofy soul, everyone you met were blessed to meet you. Watch over us now momma and hold our hands when we need you most”. From her Mother: “We will forever miss you and Michael, you are always in our hearts and we know that you are smiling down on us.”