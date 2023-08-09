Michael Roy "Mike" "Lewy" Lewis

June 16, 1961 - July 22, 2023

Michael Roy "Mike" "Lewy" Lewis, 62, passed away on July 22nd from complications of a stroke he suffered 3 years prior. Mike was born on June 16th, 1961, the only son and youngest child to Rex and Marlene Lewis in Anaconda MT. He joined two sisters Laura and Leah who were rooting for another girl so they nicknamed him "Michele" until their dad put a stop to that. In later years the girls would use it as their secret weapon to rile him up. From an early age, Mike was extremely athletic and he excelled in every sport that he played. Mike was tough and he found his niche in the sport of boxing and went on to win several state titles. He switched his sport to football, playing for the Copperheads until his graduation in 1980. Mike then attended U of M and joined the Montana Grizzly football team where he played his heart out and was considered a team inspiration and made lifelong relationships with his teammates.

After college Mike went to work for Sheehan Majestic in Missoula becoming a top salesman and allowing him to buy a brand new house at a very young age. It was once said that with his charisma and product knowledge he "could sell a Hungarian dictionary to a Cork County Irishman." He was that good at it. In the Spring of 1993 the opportunity of a life time came up, to purchase the legendary Carmel's Bar in Anaconda and Mike jumped on it and moved back home. Mike's mission for the bar was to keep it as close to the original as possible but later did add a kitchen and upped his game on the Carmel's merchandise. His "Goosetown Mafia" and "Shut up and drink" t-shirts were always a big hit. Unfortunately, in January of 2001 the bar caught fire from an electrical issue and Mike chose not to rebuild and moved his family to Helena, MT and decided to get back into sales. He went on to work for car dealerships throughout Helena and even opened up his own, "King Lewy's Auto" for several years. Mike's last job before his stroke in 2020 was with Dave Smith Motors in Idaho.

Mike and Deanna Hugelen were married in Missoula in 1993 and to them one son was born, Rex James Lewis. They later divorced but remained close friends until Deanna's untimely passing in March 2008. Mike and Carlyn Norcutt were married in 1998 to which produced three more children, Ariel, Ryan and Ryley Lewis. Mike and Carlyn separated in 2019.

Mike's hobbies were many but mostly consisted of following and supporting his children's interests and sports. He was their #1 fan. He was thrilled to become a Grandpa to Delaney and Coy and we are grateful that he got to meet them both.

Mike was greeted in paradise by his mother Marlene and father Rex who passed away just two days after he did, his sister and brother-in-law Laura and Tom Dewing, Grandparents Mike and Ann Poli and Roy and Laura Lewis and aunts Christine Massey and Virginia Robbins, uncles Bud Lewis and James Lewis.

He is survived by his children, son Rex (Cara) and grandchildren Delaney and Coy Lewis, daughter Ariel (Chauncey) Lewis and sons Ryan Lewis and Ryley Lewis. Sister Leah (Frank) Moreni, nephews and niece Thomas (Cherri) Dewing and their daughter Laura Marlene, Selby (Wes) Dewing and Jess (Jessica) Dailey and their children Haggin and Marlee. His aunts Carole Brebrick and Cynthia Stobel and uncle Larry Massey. Also by the mother of three of his children, Carlyn Lewis.

"I'll pay ya back next week."

There will be a memorial celebration, privately organized by the family, for Mike and Rex on Saturday August 19th at the Montana Tammany Ballroom at 200 Main Street, Anaconda at 4 PM. Please bring your memories.

Please visit longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Mike.