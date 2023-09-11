Michael Richard Dysinger

April 5, 1952 – Aug. 30, 2023

CHESAPEAKE, VA - Michael Richard Dysinger, cherished father, husband, papa, and friend passed away recently in Chesapeake, VA, where he happily lived and worked with his son.

A native of the rugged mountains of Butte, MT, Mike was a legend for his colorful quips and storehouse of wisdom garnered from a lifetime of hard work and laughter. Born on April 5, 1952, Mike attended Central Catholic High where his lively antics with the infamous Dysinger siblings remain a lasting part of Butte's storied lore. As a young man, Mike hitchhiked across the country, spending many months on the various highways and byways of the country to develop that patented Mike storytelling wit and unique worldview. He eventually returned home to Butte where he fell in love with a feisty spitfire of a woman whom he would one day marry and together raise two boys.

Always the life of the party, Rosie and Mike soon trekked beyond the mountainous borders of Butte to blaze a trail throughout the west coast before settling in Escalon, CA, where they became surrogate grandparents to the neighborhood kids.

Beginning work as a teenager, Mike left indelible marks within the grocery distribution community. A legend in his field, he demonstrated unparalleled dedication to the job and exemplified the power of hard work as he worked his way up from apprentice mechanic to senior director of maintenance for a nationwide network of distribution centers. Here he discovered an extended family of close friends with whom he spent nearly fifty years building a reputation of excellence of which he was immeasurably proud. Nobody worked harder than Mike. Nobody.

Preceded in death by his wife, Rosie; and daughter-in-law, Billie; Mike is survived by a wealth of friends and family across the country, as well as his sons: Jonathan of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Richard of Kaiserslautern, Germany; and of course, his treasured grandson and best friend, Logan. An inseparable duo, the two of them spent countless hours together. Mike truly was born to be Papa D, a role he cherished and one that profoundly impacted his grandson in the best possible ways.

There was nobody quite like Mike and never will be again. He will be forever missed.