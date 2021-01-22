Michael Peter Evans, 74

He was not the type to complain. He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt and uncle, Martha and Arvo Hill; and infant brother Donald. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Evans; nieces, Gina Evans, Lisa Evans Lux, Alex Lux and great-nephew William Lux; as well as numerous cousins in Butte and Michigan. Private visitation will be held in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery with Father Patrick Beretta officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Veteran's Home in Butte. We extend a special thank you to the Bee Hive at Belgrade and their staff and Bozeman Hospice for their outstanding care and concern. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.