Oct. 17, 1946-Jan. 20, 2021
Michael Peter Evans, 74, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Belgrade, Montana. He was born in Butte Thursday, Oct. 17, 1946 to Robert and Ruth (Prittinen) Evans. He grew up in Finn-town and attended the Washington Grade School, East Junior High and graduated from Butte High School in 1964.
He enlisted in the United States Army in September 1964 and served with the 31st Field Hospital in Thailand until 1966. He was hospitalized in the Letterman Hospital in San Francisco and received a medical discharge in 1966 and a military disability in 1967. He worked as an orderly in various hospitals in Butte, Sheridan, Wyoming and Denver, Colorado. He returned to Butte and attended Montana Tech and Western Montana College in Dillon for a period of time.
Mike's parents divorced when he was young and after the divorce he lived with his mother and brother Dave. At the age of 14, his mother died and he and his brother went to live with his aunt and uncle, Martha and Arvo Hill. Mike enjoyed camping, fishing and numerous vacations with his brother Dave. His favorite trips were to Coeur d'Alene, Yellowstone and Glacier Parks. He also enjoyed reading, eating at Lydia's, socializing with friends at Maloney's and listening to Johnny's Hot Shot at the Broadway Bar and spending holidays with his family. Mike was a very generous person and thankful for everything.
He was not the type to complain. He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt and uncle, Martha and Arvo Hill; and infant brother Donald. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Evans; nieces, Gina Evans, Lisa Evans Lux, Alex Lux and great-nephew William Lux; as well as numerous cousins in Butte and Michigan. Private visitation will be held in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery with Father Patrick Beretta officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Veteran's Home in Butte. We extend a special thank you to the Bee Hive at Belgrade and their staff and Bozeman Hospice for their outstanding care and concern. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
