Michael Patrick Vernos

May 9, 1953 - May 12, 2023

Michael Patrick Vernos was born May 9, 1953. He passed away 3 days after his 70th birthday on May 12, 2023, at Big Sky Senior Living, with his family at his side.

Mike was born in Butte to Frank (Zogo) Vernos and Carol Driscoll. He attended St. John's grade school and, all but two months of his four years of high school, at Butte Central. Stories differed greatly (depending on whose version you wanted to believe) but there was apparently an altercation at a State basketball tournament that resulted in Mike attending the last two months of his Junior year at Butte High. He was asked back his Senior year and graduated with his class of 1971.

Mike was a true Butte boy, leaving only once for a couple of months. He soon realized Butte was the only place for him. He started working as a young man at Sullivan Roofing and eventually became a foreman. In time, a career opportunity led Mike to Sullway Construction where he worked for many years as a carpenter. During this time, he also tried his hand at being a bar owner, buying the Mill Bar. His final job before retiring was at the Freeway Tavern, working for his great friends Muzzy and Jolene.

Mike loved sports, music and reading. He was passionate about the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears and the University of Alabama football team. He didn't like listening to the commentators while watching sports, so he would mute the TV and play one of his hundreds of albums. His taste in music, in many instances, was way over the top for other residents at Big Sky. However, Mike's humor, caring manner and hand in friendship soon became what Mike was known and loved for. He thought of so many of the residents as extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Carol; and stepfather, Lew Brown; aunts and uncle: Joyce and Frank Grady, and Rene Strnod; and cousin, Bobby Pavlovich.

Mike is survived by his sister, Shelley (Ron) Hoar; brother, Ed Vernos; nieces: Cari Jonart and Amber Vernos; nephew, Ryan Jonart (Leeslaa); favorite cousins: Colleen (Paul) Riley, Julie Pavlovich, Marcy Holverson (Steve), and Frank Grady. He is also survived by his great-nieces and great-nephews: Ryley, Madison, Jaxon and Gracie Jonart; and his ex-wife / wonderful friend, Janet Andrew.

Our family would like to thank the staff and all his friends at Big Sky Senior Living for helping make Mike's last 12 years as enjoyable and fulfilling as they have been. Also, our thanks to Enhabit Hospice and Dr. Yates for their wonderful and compassionate care. My heartfelt thanks to Mike's hospice nurse Karli, I will never forget your kindness.

Michael overcame a lot of adversity in his life with humor, sarcasm and unwavering grace never complaining or asking why me. You will be so missed by so many Mikey, there is a huge void in all our lives.

Friends may call on Wednesday, after 12:00 PM (noon), in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM.