Michael Neutgens, 69

July 11, 1951-Jan. 12, 2021
Mike Neutgens, age 69, died peacefully at St. James hospital in Butte, MT, on Jan. 12, 2021, due to complications with infection. He was surrounded by his wife, Amy, of 44 years, his daughter, Suzy, and his granddaughter, Hannah.
Mike was born on July 11, 1951, to Jim and Martha Neutgens in Wolf Point, MT. Although he suffered injury to his spine, which left him paraplegic in his late teens, due to a car accident, Mike continued to live life unhindered by his disability and accomplished many things. A true example to others. He attended college in Minnesota, where he participated in wheelchair basketball and graduated with a degree in accounting. Later, Mike took flight instruction and flew his own airplane.
He spent many years in Wolf Point with his family operating the local Ben Franklin store, became a financial planner, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, and was past president and board member for the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Mike and his wife, Amy, later moved to Butte in 2014 to be with family there. He was very devoted to the community, his family and friends, and donated frequently to the church, college programs, and various community organizations. Mike was a very kind, quiet, and thoughtful man.
Preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Jim; brother, Charlie; brother, Jerry; and brother, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Suzy; granddaughter, Hannah; and great-grandson, Zander, all of Butte. His brother, Larry (Carol) Neutgens of Wolf Point, MT; his sister, Mari (Shawn) Steffen of Cooperstown, North Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews, Jay (Daisy) and their child Logan. Luke (Patrece) and children, Anthony, Matthew, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, and Coby. Annie (Shawn) and children, Samantha, Rocco, Owen, and Evan. Daniel (Melana) and children, Kayla and Mara Belle, Sara (Josh) and children, Blake, Ivy, and Violet, Sam (Erica) and son, Vaughn, Tera (Chad) and children, Easton, Porter, and Hudson, Casey (Mark) with children, Joliette and Coralee.
Cremation has taken place and services are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.