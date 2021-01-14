Michael Neutgens, 69

July 11, 1951-Jan. 12, 2021

Mike Neutgens, age 69, died peacefully at St. James hospital in Butte, MT, on Jan. 12, 2021, due to complications with infection. He was surrounded by his wife, Amy, of 44 years, his daughter, Suzy, and his granddaughter, Hannah.

Mike was born on July 11, 1951, to Jim and Martha Neutgens in Wolf Point, MT. Although he suffered injury to his spine, which left him paraplegic in his late teens, due to a car accident, Mike continued to live life unhindered by his disability and accomplished many things. A true example to others. He attended college in Minnesota, where he participated in wheelchair basketball and graduated with a degree in accounting. Later, Mike took flight instruction and flew his own airplane.

He spent many years in Wolf Point with his family operating the local Ben Franklin store, became a financial planner, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, and was past president and board member for the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Mike and his wife, Amy, later moved to Butte in 2014 to be with family there. He was very devoted to the community, his family and friends, and donated frequently to the church, college programs, and various community organizations. Mike was a very kind, quiet, and thoughtful man.