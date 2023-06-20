Michael "Mike" Philip Kenny

October 10, 1948 - June 17, 2023

Michael "Mike" Philip Kenny passed away on June 17, 2023 at the age of 74, at his home in Butte, MT following a 10 year battle with cancer.

He was born October 10, 1948 in Wallace, Idaho to Philip and Marjorie Kenny. They later moved to Butte, MT where he grew up.

He graduated from Butte High in 1967. He attended the U of M for three years and then attended business college in Butte where he met the love of his life, Susan Hahka. Her parents adored him. After five years of courtship, they told him that if you don't marry our daughter, we're going to adopt you as our son, so they were married on April 28, 1973. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Mike was a hard worker and dedicated to his family. He was compassionate and always willing to help others. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt (or jacket) off his back and many times he did. He worked multiple jobs over the years and was a jack of all trades. He retired from the Butte School District as a custodian and sub-engineer in 2014.

He enjoyed flying drones, fishing, hunting, morse code, geocaching and reading. His most recent hobby was star gazing. He had an amazing book collection and loved to learn. He could do anything by just reading a book. He loved animals, especially his dog Inky. He enjoyed donating to various charities.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Bob Noland; brothers: Roger and Dennis Kenny; and sister, Judith McCracken.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Kenny; his sons: Michael and Joey Kenny; his daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Jerad Grove; grandchildren: Marian Kenny, Kaytlin Kenny, Mason Grove, and Emma Grove; and siblings: Pat and Sheila Kenny, and Vickie and Mike Woods.

The family is forever grateful for the support received from Pastor Matthew Inboden, Father Porter, Deacon John Uggetti, the Cancer Center at St. James and the care team of Easter Seals-Goodwill Hospice, Butte.

A memorial service will be held at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home on Thursday, June 29th at 2:00 p.m. A luncheon reception will be held at the La Quinta Inn in the Rocky Mountain Room immediately following the service.

Memorial donations can be made to the Lighthouse Baptist Church of Butte, Easter Seals-Goodwill Hospice, Butte or the Cancer Center Foundation.