Michael 'Mike' Axelson, 78

His gregarious nature led him to membership in many organizations over the years, including Sunrise Kiwanis, The Butte Pioneers Club and United Commercial Travelers. However, a true cornerstone of his life was being a member of Butte Elks Lodge #240 B.P.O.E., which he joined on June 27, 1963, just months after his 21st birthday. Mike was a faithful and dedicated member for nearly 60 years. He served the lodge in many capacities but principally in the office of Inner Guard. In recognition of his many years of loyal service, he was named Elk of The Year for 1980-1981 and Officer of The Year for 2004-2005. These were some of the proudest moments of his life, along with being able to see his two nephews become members of the lodge, which was something he had talked about and looked forward to since the day they were born.