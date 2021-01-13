Michael Joseph Sullivan, 78

Aug. 15, 1942-Jan. 8, 2021
Our brother Michael Joseph Sullivan has died at age 78 on Jan. 8, 2021, from COVID-19. He was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Butte to Eugene P. Sullivan and Nellie A. Sullivan, who immigrated from Co. Cork, Ireland to Butte. Michael attended St. Mary's Grade School, Boys' Central High and Carroll College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked at St. James Hospital.
Michael was a Latin scholar. He studied Latin through four years of high school and graduated near fluent in the language. He loved reading and took a particular interest in literature and poetry. His favorite playwright was Shakespeare. He could recite the Shakespeare play, “As You Like It” from memory. His favorite poet was W.B. Yeats and he loved the poem “If” by Rudyard Kipling.
Michael was disabled. Through all of the effects of disability Mike maintained a sharp sense of life, leaving no time or effort for self-pity. He faced his difficulties with courage and humor. He loved sweets and anything Irish.
Michael is survived by his brother, James P. (the late Patricia) Sullivan, Butte, Montana; sisters, Julie (Frank) Barry, Minneapolis, MN, and Nellie (the late Edward) Kudlow, Dublin, Ireland; and brother, Jerry (Kay) Sullivan, Butte. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeannie; and nephew, Ryan. Michael has many nephews and nieces in Washington, California and Minnesota.
Due to COVID, the family will place Michael's remains at Holy Cross Cemetery in a private graveside service. The family wishes to thank Dr. Hobbs of Polson and the Mountain View Nursing Home for their many kindnesses and care for Michael.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May God rest his soul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.