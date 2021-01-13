Michael Joseph Sullivan, 78

Aug. 15, 1942-Jan. 8, 2021

Our brother Michael Joseph Sullivan has died at age 78 on Jan. 8, 2021, from COVID-19. He was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Butte to Eugene P. Sullivan and Nellie A. Sullivan, who immigrated from Co. Cork, Ireland to Butte. Michael attended St. Mary's Grade School, Boys' Central High and Carroll College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked at St. James Hospital.

Michael was a Latin scholar. He studied Latin through four years of high school and graduated near fluent in the language. He loved reading and took a particular interest in literature and poetry. His favorite playwright was Shakespeare. He could recite the Shakespeare play, “As You Like It” from memory. His favorite poet was W.B. Yeats and he loved the poem “If” by Rudyard Kipling.

Michael was disabled. Through all of the effects of disability Mike maintained a sharp sense of life, leaving no time or effort for self-pity. He faced his difficulties with courage and humor. He loved sweets and anything Irish.