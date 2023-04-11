Michael Joseph Regan

April 11, 1947 - April 9, 2023

Michael Joseph Regan passed away on Sunday leaving his wheelchair behind. Michael was born on April 11, 1947 in Butte, Montana the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emmet and Celestine (Caron) Regan.

Michael attended St. Mary's Parochial School and graduated from Boy's Central. After attending Montana Tech briefly, he switched gears and headed to work at the mine. He started as a mucker in the underground, transitioning to shovel mechanic before ultimately starting his electrical apprenticeship. He spent the next several years working throughout Montana, spending time at Colstrip, as the head electrician at Montana State Prison, and finishing up his career with Arc Electric in 2006 when a stroke forced him into an early retirement. In April of 2020, Michael was proud to receive his 50 year member recognition pin from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

On August 22, 1970, Michael married the love of his life, Jeannette Marie Olson in St. Mary's Catholic Church. They remained lifelong companions until her death in 2017. Together they raised nine wonderful children. When his kids were young, you could find Mike lacing skates at the high altitude center, playing a game of catch in the front yard, or cheering for his children from the sidelines. Mike and Jenny were blessed with 26 grandchildren, each one of them grandpa's little buddies. While he couldn't get down on the ground and play like he used to, their visits always brought a smile to his face, and he always had a treat to share with them.

Michael loved the great outdoors. Hunting was his passion and he never hesitated to load up the suburban or travelall to take any of his kids for a walk in the hills. Young or old any one of his kids were welcome to come along even if he had to drag them up the hill while holding onto his drag rope. Mike never wasted a minute of the day in the outdoors, usually leaving before daylight and making it back to the truck after dark. So many memories were made while hunting with his brothers, kids, and nephews. Many tall tales were told around the Regan fire pit in Dry Gulch, and as always what happens at the fire stays at the fire. Mike even continued making it out to the fire after his stroke enjoying the fire and an adult beverage with the hunting crew. Without Mike the circle around the fire will be a little bit smaller.

Love you dad…. Goodbye and God bless.

Michael was prceded in death by his wife, Jenny; his parents; his sisters: Marie Vye, Celine Byrnes, Fran Radar, Julia McGrath; his sisters-in-law: Rosemary Olson-Jany and Martha Redman, and brothers-in-law: Michael Vye, Bob Byrnes, Bob Radar, and Jim McGrath.

Michael is survived by his children and their spouses: Michele and Brad Sanders, Michael Jr. and Marie Regan, Angela and Marcus Duckwitz, Kaci and Dan Jenkins, Kevin and Brianne Regan, Susan and Jay Helfrich, Dennis Regan and Crystal James, John Regan, Laura and Ryan Foy; and his grandchildren: Jason, Katie, and Megan Sanders; Michael, Austin, Jake, and Kallyn Regan; Marley and Charlee Duckwitz; Emma, Ali, Daniel, Cora, Violet, Hannah, and Evan Jenkins; Taylor, Quinn, and Logan Regan; Natalie and Matthew Helfrich; Joee Regan, Kaydn Bowser, Rhydr Bowser; Zander and Owen Foy. He is also survived by his brothers: Patrick (Ellie) Regan, Daniel Regan, James (Doris) Regan, and Thomas Regan; his sisters: Ellen Kearns and Margaret Regan (Terry Franklin); his brothers-in-law: Dave Jany and Rusty (Pam) Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday after 11:00 a.m. in Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM (noon). Rite of Committal will follow in the Mausoleum at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.