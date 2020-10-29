 Skip to main content
Michael Joseph Amundsen, 84
Oct. 21, 1936-Oct. 27, 2020

Michael Joseph Amundsen died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Anaconda. Michael was born on Oct. 21, 1936, to Michael Francis and Mary Hazel Amundsen in Seattle, Washington. 

He graduated from the O’Dea High School in Seattle and he then attended graduate school, receiving his bachelor level certificate in Electrical Engineering from the Seattle Vocation School.

He joined the Naval Reserves in 1957 and he was a Chief Petty Officer stationed at the U.S.S. Naval Air Station at Lake Washington. He was discharged in 1973. 

He was an electrical engineer for 16 years at Boeing in Seattle. He and his wife (Chelan) moved from Seattle to Hamilton, MT, then to Whitehall, and then to Anaconda in December 2006.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Whitehall and a member of the Holy Family Parish in Anaconda.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and son, James.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Heather (Paul) Kautenburg; sons, Charles (Myrna) Grater, and Verl Justesen; and brothers, Richard (Cathy) Amundsen and John (Pam) Amundsen.

Michael (Mike) was a warm and quiet man, always demonstrating honor and integrity and most important, LOVE. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. 

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda.

A Memorial Mass and reception will be held later this summer.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Mike’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

