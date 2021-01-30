Michael Edward Kahoe, 70

Mike was an accomplished pianist and organist. Mike played the organ for the Presbyterian Church, where he had the good fortune to meet Father John Miller and the Reverend Peggy Kane and her late husband, Donald Kane, friendships he cherished for the rest of his life.

Mike enjoyed the arts, autos and airplanes. He earned his pilot's license and could tell you the details of all the different planes. Mike's cars were always spotless and he could tell you all the different characteristics of all the different cars. Mike loved to cruise and took at least one cruise each year. Wherever Mike traveled he sought out the local museums and tourist attractions. Mike's latest endeavor was parasailing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mike loved it and said he would do it again in a heartbeat.

In November of 2020, Mike and his partner, John Mike, purchased a home in Surprise, Arizona. Mike looked forward to becoming a "snowbird," a dream stolen from him by the COVID virus.