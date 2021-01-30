Michael Edward Kahoe, 70

July 3, 1950-Jan. 23, 2021
This scourge called COVID which has impacted all of our lives, has claimed yet another victim. Michael Edward Kahoe entered into immortality in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2021.
Mike was born to Edward and Connie (Lindstadt) Kahoe in Philipsburg, July 3, 1950. Mike attended grade school and high school in Philipsburg and later attended Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana.
In his youth, Mike worked for Lum and Lucille Wanderer at the local IGA and as a lumber grader at the local sawmill. He worked for his father for a short time with Cypress Oil. He was able to avoid working at his father's service station with the line, "Gee I'd love to help you but I have my good clothes on," a phrase he attributed to his late uncle, John Parker. At one time Mike was a correspondent for the Missoulian and The Montana Standard newspapers. He was a longtime member of the Butte Press Club.
Mike went on to work as hospital administrator at the Granite County Medical Center and Nursing Home and as an executive assistant to the Granite County Commissioners. He would serve the county commissioners for 44 years, retiring Dec. 31, 2020. It was a job he truly loved.
Mike served on various boards including The Gold West Territory, the Governor's Job Council and most recently, Action Inc.
Mike was an accomplished pianist and organist. Mike played the organ for the Presbyterian Church, where he had the good fortune to meet Father John Miller and the Reverend Peggy Kane and her late husband, Donald Kane, friendships he cherished for the rest of his life.
Mike enjoyed the arts, autos and airplanes. He earned his pilot's license and could tell you the details of all the different planes. Mike's cars were always spotless and he could tell you all the different characteristics of all the different cars. Mike loved to cruise and took at least one cruise each year. Wherever Mike traveled he sought out the local museums and tourist attractions. Mike's latest endeavor was parasailing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mike loved it and said he would do it again in a heartbeat.
In November of 2020, Mike and his partner, John Mike, purchased a home in Surprise, Arizona. Mike looked forward to becoming a "snowbird," a dream stolen from him by the COVID virus.
Mike's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. James Hospital, Dr. Spooner, Dr. Watson and Dr. Shawna Yates. A special thank you to Dr. John Pullman for the care he provided over the last 20 plus years. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle, Irene and John Parker; sisters, Mary Chapman and Dana Hickman; and his "other parents," Babe and Fran O'Farrell; sisters-in-law, Marilynn Benjamin and Kathy O'Farrell.
Mike is survived by his partner, John Mike O'Farrell; brother, Sean (Connie); nieces, Sarah Chapman, Ashley Hickman and Nicole Knight (Steve); brother-in-law, Russell Hickman; brothers-in-law, Gary (Sherry, Dennis (Gail), David O'Farrell; sister-in-law, Terrie (Mike) Button; and cousins, Jackie, Jeanie and Tom; and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located on Majors Avenue. Memorial services will be conducted at the Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg at a later date, hopefully in a safer environment.
Memorials and donations are requested to Angela's Angel Fund, Pintler Pets, the Butte Food Bank or the donor's choice.
Mike's was a life well lived and many a life has been enriched for having made his acquaintance.
