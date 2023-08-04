Michael Edward Foley

September 7, 1941 – July 30, 2023

BUTTE - Michael Edward Foley, age 81, of Butte, Montana died Wednesday, July 30, 2023, at his home following an extended illness.

Michael was born to the late Edward and Kathleen (Fogarty) Foley. He was a U.S. Marine and attended Montana State University. Prior to his retirement he was a Land Surveyor.

On January 16, 1965, Michael married Leonora Shaffer Foley. She survives. Michael's hobbies included reading, golfing, and skiing.

Along with his wife, Leonora, Michael is survived by his sister, Mary "Nikki" Foley; brothers-in-law: Bernard (Mary) Shaffer and Leon Shaffer; and sister-in-law, Linda Shaffer. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs, Daisy and Sadie.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Craig Foley; sister-in-law, Rita Emerson; and brothers-in-law: John Emerson and Harry Shaffer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave., Butte, MT 59701. Services are pending.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Michael.