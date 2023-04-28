Michael A. Hannifan

November 23, 1946 - April 25, 2023

GILLETTE - Michael Hannifan died peacefully with his family by his side on April 25, 2023, after a year-long battle with lymphoma. Mike was born on November 23, 1946, to Martin and Helen Hannifan in Potrerillos, Chile, where his father was working as a mining engineer. The family moved back to the US when Mike was a toddler, and after time spent in Nevada and California finally settled in Butte, Montana, where Mike spent the remainder of his formative years. He attended St. Mary's and Boy's Central, graduating in 1964. He graduated from Montana State University with a B.S. in industrial engineering and later attended the University of North Carolina, graduating with a masters degree in industrial hygiene and air pollution.

Mike married Rosalie Bracco in 1975 and together they had three children, Kate, Kevin, and Tim. They lived many places during their married life, including British Columbia, Nevada, California, Montana, and Ohio. They moved to Gillette, Wyoming in 1993, where Mike worked in the safety department at Black Thunder Mine until his retirement. Mike enjoyed retirement to the fullest, taking up daily exercise, fly fishing, guitar playing, and Portuguese lessons, a language in which he had become fluent during his time in the Peace Corps in Brazil in his 20's. He and Rosie spent time with their children each fall at their beloved family cabin in Montana.

Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Rosie; his children: Kate, Kevin (Jane), and Tim (Mia), and his new granddaughter, Sophie, as well as his four siblings: Helene Showalter and Bob, Jane and Dick Hannifan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Helen.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, his quiet strength, and the love he shared with all who knew him well.

Final resting place will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.