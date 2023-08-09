Merril "Jack" Lynn Brockway

October 11, 1940 - August 6, 2023

BUTTE - Merril "Jack" Lynn Brockway died on August 6, 2023 at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana at the age of 82.

Merril was born on October 11, 1940 in Dore, North Dakota as the sixth and youngest child to Velma and Arden Brockway. He grew up in Sidney, Montana and graduated in 1958. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served six years before being honorably discharged.

Merril married his longtime friend, Kathleen, on December 26, 1964. Together they had two children, Deborah and Calvin, in 1965 and 1969 respectively. As a family, they went on many journeys and lived in multiple places including Great Falls, Montana and Dayton, Ohio before finally settling in Butte, Montana. Merril and Kathleen divorced in 2004 after almost 40 years of marriage but remained great friends.

Merril started his career with National Cash Register, eventually branching out on his own with Big Sky Business Equipment and later changing to On-Site, setting out for his life as a self-employed man. He traveled all over the state setting up P.O.S. systems in numerous restaurants and stores. His quick wit, selfless work, and loveable personality made him a well-liked and respected man in any environment.

During his life, he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, softball player for almost every bar in Butte, and enjoyed playing basketball at the Y. He was a current member of the Old Fashioned Baptist church and former member of the East Side Athletic Club, McQueen Athletic Club, and numerous others.

Merril is preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Arden Brockway, and brothers, Merlin, Ronald, Donald, and Darvin. He is survived by his son, Calvin Brockway; daughter Deborah (Russell) Napier; grandchildren Dallas and Bryce Napier; and sister, Virginia “Ginny” Foltz. Additionally, he is survived by his nephew Adam Brockway and Kathleen (Larry) Garman.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 15th, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3220 St. Ann Street., Butte, MT 59701, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 5001 Crackerville Rd in Silver Bow County. Attendees are then invited to join the family for reception from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the East Side Athletic Club, 3200 Dexter St., Butte, MT 59701.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Merril.