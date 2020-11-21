 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merle M. Lyda
0 comments

Merle M. Lyda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Merle M. Lyda, County Extension Agent, previously lived in Whitehall, MT. He passed away 11/11/2020 in Arvada, Colorado. Please visit www.In MemoriamServices.com for full obituary and details.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News