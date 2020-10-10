Melvin Walter "Mel" Shupe, 85

Melvin Walter “Mel” Shupe passed away Monday October 5th, 2020 in his home. He was born in April 1935 in Clarion, Iowa to LeRoy and Lucy Shupe. Following High School he joined the United States Army and while serving in Spokane, WA he met and married the love of his life Barbara Weatherman. Mel and Barb were united in marriage in April of 1957. After discharge from the Army he attended Iowa State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.
After graduation they moved with their son, Jeffrey to Los Alamos, New Mexico where they welcomed their daughter, Julia into the family. Mel worked for the Department of Energy. He worked on Nuclear and Nuclear Clean-up projects throughout his career. Together they lived in Maryland, Kennewick WA, West Virginia, Idaho and ultimately Butte MT where he was the liaison for many Government projects with MSE. In retirement Mel belonged to the Federal Gov’t Retiree’s Club in Butte where he met regularly.
Mel was loved by all who knew him. He was full of great love for his family and showed kindness to all. He made many friends through work, Churches and fun (fishing) activities and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara Shupe. Son, Jeffrey Shupe (Anita Gruchalla) of Ephrata WA. Daughter, Julia Lack (Rick Roehl) of Three Forks, MT. Grandchildren: Jessica Lack, Peter Shupe, Andrew (Megan) Shupe and Grace Shupe. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Tanner Cunningham, Mia Joy Shupe and Westley Shupe as well as his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Earl “Butch” (Sharon) Weatherman of Yakima WA, Carol (Wayne) Johnson of Deer Park WA and Shirley Barens. He is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Shupe, Dick (Shirley) Barens, Larry Barens, Grandson Tyler Lack, Parents LeRoy and Lucy Shupe.
Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 services are not planned at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
