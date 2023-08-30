Megan Ann Thompson

March 8, 1940 - August 25, 2023

Megan Ann Thompson of Deer Lodge, MT died after a brave battle with an acute aortic aneurysm on August 25, 2023, at the age of 83.

Megan was born March 8, 1940, in Deer Lodge MT, the eldest of four children born to Ruth Bernice (Souter) and Francis Aloysius Dumont Sr. She grew up in Deer Lodge, attending St. Mary's Academy through eighth grade (Megan loved the nuns!) and graduating from Powell County High School in 1958.

At Powell County High School, she was a cheerleader and FFA Queen. After graduation, Megan moved to Helena and went to work for the State of Montana Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Megan married James ("Jim") Edward Thompson of Gold Creek, Montana. The wedding took place at Immaculate Conception Parish in Deer Lodge on December 26, 1959.

Megan and Jim began married life at Ft. McClellan in Anniston, Alabama while Jim served in the US Army.

The couple returned to Deer Lodge with their first son, Paul Robert, in December 1960 after Jim's discharge from the service. Megan and Jim were blessed with three more children: Joan Marie, Neil Edward, and Keith Michael.

Megan cherished the years raising her children and she and Jim had great fun attending all the kids' sports, plays, concerts, and anything else their children participated in. As a family, they also enjoyed hunting, camping, and hiking.

Music and art were an integral and important part of Megan's life. In 1962, Megan joined the newly formed Woman's Club Chorus – which she participated in for 30 years. She was also 1/3 of the musical comedy trio known as "The Hangtown Gals" along with Barbara Paull and Betty Masters – and the three of them traveled around singing, playing, and entertaining for years. Megan also sang in the choir and was the church organist at Immaculate Conception Parish for over 50 years.

In 1969, the Deer Lodge Art Club was formed, and Megan joined within its first year of existence. Megan was an active member of the club for the rest of her life, and she enjoyed the time she spent painting with all of her artist friends. Megan also spent many years on the board of the Powell County Museum and Arts Foundation and worked through that organization to support arts and culture in the Deer Lodge area.

Megan resumed her working career as her children entered high school. This included Deer Lodge Floral (1977-1986), the Western Shopper (1986-1989), and the Silver State Post (1989-1992). Megan traveled to Denver with AmeriCorps and undertook training in adult education. With this training, she established the Powell County Literacy Program with volunteer tutors in 1989. The community need was evident, and in 1992, funding was obtained, and space was provided by the Kohrs Memorial Library for a full-time Literacy program. Megan served as both a tutor and administrator of the program and she enjoyed helping many area people realize their GED and other educational goals. She retired from the Literacy program in 2006.

Retirement was spent pursuing her interests in art, music, and genealogy. She painted, researched family histories, played her piano and banjo, cooked wonderful meals, spent an awful lot of time with her family and friends, and played many hours of pinochle.

Megan is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Dumont Bowers, her parents, and many dear friends and extended family.

Megan is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jim Thompson; her children and grandchildren Paul (Kathy) Thompson, Brian and Cal; Joan (Rich) Sewell, Kristopher, Matthew (Rachel), McCall (Cameron), and Marin; Neil Thompson (Jenn); Keith (Lisa) Thompson, Kassidi and Kelli; great grandchildren Ashton, Haven, and Chase Sewell; Leo and Gregory Sewell; and Clay Stauffer. She is also survived by her siblings Janet Cox and Francis A. Dumont Jr. (Susan), all of Deer Lodge; sister-in-law Ann Larson; brothers-in-law Ed Bowers and Tom Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vigil will be held at 6 PM on Friday Sept. 1, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Parish, 605 Clark St. in Deer Lodge. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the church with Rite of Committal to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary's Center.

Memorials in honor of Megan are suggested to: (all Deer Lodge, MT 59722): Deer Lodge Art Club (PO Box 864), Immaculate Conception Parish, Deer Lodge (611 Clark), or Powell County Literacy Program (409 Missouri Ave Suite 101)

The Thompson family would like to extend thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Deer Lodge Medical Center, Community Medical Center, and St. Patrick's Hospital.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Megan.