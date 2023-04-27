He left Montana at 19 years old to experience the world. He traveled to Europe and made his way fixing and selling Volkswagens. He worked in Switzerland for awhile learning construction. He traveled to Kenya, Africa and bought an old Land Rover, fixed the engine, painted it and drove to the very South of Africa. Later, back in Europe, he fixed up a VW Bug and drove overland to India through Greece, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. He did this journey seven times in various vehicles. At age 36, he returned to Montana and started a VW business with a dirt floor shop. He built that business into a successful international business. After over 30 years in Montana, he and his wife retired to the coast of Oregon.