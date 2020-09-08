Maxine S. Anderson, 94

June 24, 1926-Sept. 6, 2020
Our mother, Maxine S. Anderson, passed away September 6, 2020, with a broken heart, just four days after the death of the love of her life, Carl Anderson. Dad came back to take her with him for their final road trip.
Maxine was born June 24, 1926, to Richard and Pearl Smith in Great Falls, Montana. After attending high school and Cosmetology School in Great Falls, she married Carl on February 7, 1948, and the two of them were partners for life, and for the next 72 years they enjoyed everything it had to offer as a team.
Maxine enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing bridge, cooking, baking, golf with her friends, traveling with Dad and getting together with her and Dad’s friends, but most of all, she loved her family. She always had time for anything her sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren needed. She and dad enjoyed following their children and grandchildren around the state and across the country supporting them in their careers, sports and any activity in which they were involved. Maxine thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved passing on her recipes to family and they will be used for sure. She and Dad also were key figures in keeping all of the cousins, aunts and uncles in touch and advised of all the family news.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack and Gary Smith; brothers-in-law, Earl Wiley and Ron Turner; grandson, Paul Anderson; and great-grandson, Junior Dallaserra.
Maxine is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Stacy), Mike (Michele), and Jim (Shelly); grandchildren, Kristine Anderson (John English), Kotie Dunmire (Scott Forman), Beau Anderson, Luke Anderson, Colt Anderson (Keelie), Brianna Dallaserra (Cole), Jake and John Anderson; great-grandchildren, Reese Dunmire, Cage, Krew, and Coye Anderson, Boone and Duke Dallaserra; sisters, Margaret Wiley and Carol Turner; cousins, Jim and Glenna Simpson, Randi Simpson, and Judy Simpson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank Sheena Hensley and the Senior Solutions staff for the wonderful care that they provided to Mom and Dad and especially, Madison Dyer, who formed a special bond with both of them.
Due to COVID, a private family service will be held this Saturday and a celebration of life honoring Maxine and Carl may be announced at a later date.
Contributions in Maxine’s name may be sent to The Paul Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund at The Alexander Blewett III School of Law, The University of Montana FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Maxine. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Maxine and her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.