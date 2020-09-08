Maxine S. Anderson, 94

June 24, 1926-Sept. 6, 2020

Maxine was born June 24, 1926, to Richard and Pearl Smith in Great Falls, Montana. After attending high school and Cosmetology School in Great Falls, she married Carl on February 7, 1948, and the two of them were partners for life, and for the next 72 years they enjoyed everything it had to offer as a team.

Maxine enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing bridge, cooking, baking, golf with her friends, traveling with Dad and getting together with her and Dad’s friends, but most of all, she loved her family. She always had time for anything her sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren needed. She and dad enjoyed following their children and grandchildren around the state and across the country supporting them in their careers, sports and any activity in which they were involved. Maxine thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved passing on her recipes to family and they will be used for sure. She and Dad also were key figures in keeping all of the cousins, aunts and uncles in touch and advised of all the family news.