Maureen ‘Moe’ Hamblin, 77

Feb. 6, 1943-Oct. 27, 2020

As if the year 2020 couldn’t get any worse, Maureen “Moe” Hamblin passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, Oct. 27. She was born Maureen Elizabeth Lakel on Feb. 6, 1943, to Larry “Pie” and Alice Lakel. The second eldest of six children, she was raised in Anaconda, Montana. She married George A. Hamblin in April of 1965. They had four children.

Beginning in the late 1970’s, Moe worked many jobs in many capacities, the longest being with the Butte Pre-Release Center (nearly 30 years). She retired in 2013. All her positions required that she deal with and help people. Through her sense of humor, magnetic personality and giving spirit, she has influenced hundreds (if not thousands) of people from all walks of life, in positive and memorable ways. She forged lifelong friendships, and spoke highly of every one of them. You all know who you are.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pie and Alice Lakel; sister, Mary Pat Montgomery; and infant son, Darren Hamblin.