Marylou Kornec

Dec. 22, 1933-Nov. 17, 2020

Marylou (Jones) Kornec passed away in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 17. She was born Dec. 22, 1933 in Butte to Lucille Panion and Lowell Jones of Melrose. She attended Franklin Elementary School and later a two-room schoolhouse at the Mikehorse mining town east of Lincoln, Montana. She attended Helena High School and Butte High School. She was a graduate of Butte Business College. She worked for many years at the Silver Bow County Health Department at the Butte County Courthouse as a medical secretary and later as a real estate broker. She was a long-time member of the Runeberg Lodge, the Upper Blackfoot Valley Historical Society of Lincoln, the Copper City Artists, and the Butte-Silver Bow Arts Foundation. She also served as an instructor for the AARP safe driver's program.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years William, parents Lucille and William Pruitt, biological father Lowell Jones and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins who she remembered fondly.

She is survived by her children Sam and Maria Kornec of San Diego California, Toni Kornec of Sumner, Washington, William and Mary Kornec of Lincoln, stepbrother, Dr. Edward Perkl, DDS of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, William Jr Kornec of Belgrade, Theresa (Kornec) Brown of Lincoln, Alexa and Angelina Kornec of San Diego California, and six great-grandchildren.