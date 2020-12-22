Mary 'Midgie' McGee, 77

Jan. 1, 1943-Dec. 20, 2020
Mary Jean “Midgie” McGee was born on Jan. 1, 1943, in Chinook, Montana, to Molly (Blatt) and John Gilbert. She eventually found her way and settled in Anaconda, Montana, where she passed peacefully at her home, with her loved ones by her side.
She was the most kind and generous person one could have known. She touched the hearts and souls of so many that is too numerous to mention, you all know who you are. Her passions in life included, but not limited to, were cooking, baking, knitting, crochet and MOST of all fishing. She spent countless hours, no matter what the weather, “soaking a worm” in Georgetown Lake on the shore of her favorite spot, Pebble Beach.
Many will attest to the fact that when they dropped by to visit, even though they may not have been hungry, they definitely were not when they left, often with a little extra to take with them “just in case”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Molly, John, and stepfather, Charles Ebert; and sister, Barbara Ebert. Also, daughters, Ann Pierce and Laurie Panasuk; husbands, Larry Pierce, Max Ruckdaschel and Pat McGee Sr.
She is survived by her soul mate and best friend, Jim Kanduch; son-in-law, Les Panasuk; daughter, Debbie Pierce; sons, Gary (Becky) Pierce, and Robert Pierce; and stepson, Pat (Barb) McGee Jr. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Bill Pierce. She is survived by grandchildren, Chad Pierce, Ryan (Tiffany) Pierce and their children, Briana (Kevin) Guthrie and their sons, Travis Panasuk, Kayc Panasuk and Josh Panasuk, Dillon Pierce, and Jeremy (Kelsey) Pierce and their children. Jaime Moran and Joselyn (Dan) Dehart and their children, Nikki McGee and her daughter. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We do not want to leave out special friend of 56 years, Linda Leydan.
Cremation has taken place and as per her wishes there will be no services. There will be a family Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation in her memory to either Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund at pulmonaryfibrosis.org or Pintler Home Options 118 E 7th St Anaconda Mt 59711 or the charity of your choice.
We would like to send a special thanks to the compassionate crew of Pintler Home Options — Home Health and Hospice for being there during this difficult time.
She told us she has lived a “Fairy-tale Life” and has come full circle. She is gone from our sight for now but will never be forgotten.
The Broken Chain
We little knew that day,
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death, we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you.
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And although we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
By Ron Tranmer
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Midgie's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
