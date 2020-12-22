Mary 'Midgie' McGee, 77

Jan. 1, 1943-Dec. 20, 2020

Mary Jean “Midgie” McGee was born on Jan. 1, 1943, in Chinook, Montana, to Molly (Blatt) and John Gilbert. She eventually found her way and settled in Anaconda, Montana, where she passed peacefully at her home, with her loved ones by her side.

She was the most kind and generous person one could have known. She touched the hearts and souls of so many that is too numerous to mention, you all know who you are. Her passions in life included, but not limited to, were cooking, baking, knitting, crochet and MOST of all fishing. She spent countless hours, no matter what the weather, “soaking a worm” in Georgetown Lake on the shore of her favorite spot, Pebble Beach.

Many will attest to the fact that when they dropped by to visit, even though they may not have been hungry, they definitely were not when they left, often with a little extra to take with them “just in case”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Molly, John, and stepfather, Charles Ebert; and sister, Barbara Ebert. Also, daughters, Ann Pierce and Laurie Panasuk; husbands, Larry Pierce, Max Ruckdaschel and Pat McGee Sr.