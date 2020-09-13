Mary Louise Briggs, 94

Sept. 13, 1925-Sept. 1, 2020

Graduated from High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Where she met the love of her life, Heber B. Briggs. They were married at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 17, 1945. They settled in Anaconda (a good place to raise a family), where they raised ten children. Mary supported and followed all her children's and grandchildren's activities closely. Mary was very active in the Catholic Church and volunteered for number of charities. She Loved books and was an avid reader, enjoyed flowers and traveling. She loved and cared deeply for all her family and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Mary looked for the good in everyone and everything.