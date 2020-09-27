Mary Lorraine (Doyle) Richards, 98

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 3, 1922-Sept. 23, 2020

Mary L. Richards passed away peacefully, with her son by her side, on Sept. 23. Mary was born in Butte on March 3, 1922, to Irish immigrants, James and Bridget (Dudley) Doyle, the fifth of five children. Her father died when she was three, leaving her mom to raise the family during The Great Depression, in their three-room homestead, at the 3 Mile. Mary (aka Pet, Tossie or Spud) attended the Longfellow School and graduated from Butte High.

In 1942, she moved to Seattle to help in the war effort as a true “Rosie the Riveter”, at Boeing. After returning from Seattle, she worked 12 years for Skaggs Drug Store, where she met Al “the bread man” Richards. They were married July 31, 1956, and had four children.

Her favorite pastime was a daily four or five mile walk with her dogs along the East Ridge. She developed, and defeated colon cancer at 88 years of age and was back mowing the lawn until she was in her early 90’s.

She was a member of St. Ann’s Parish for over 60 years. Placed above all was her love and devotion for God and family. She was a true Irish Catholic Butte girl. Mary enjoyed being the host to most holiday family gatherings. She lived at home until April, 2020, when age and dementia finally won out and she moved to the Beehive Homes.