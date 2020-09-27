Mary Kathleen ‘Mary Kay’ Craig, 78

Mary Kay's overriding passion in life was that she needed to make things better. Whether working for clients and coming up with creative marketing solutions or in her passion in her hometown of Butte, working to develop solutions to address Butte’s environmental issues, she was a courageous and compassionate peace and environmental activist. In the late 1990’s, Mary Kay served as president of the Rocky Mountain Lung Association. As a founding member of various peace and environmental groups — Taking Action for Peaceful Solutions (TAPS), Citizens for Labor and Environmental Justice, and Restore our Creek Coalition (ROCC), Mary worked tirelessly and fearlessly to help lead the fight for a better Butte. In 1999, she earned a degree in Public Policy, graduating Summa Cum Laude, at Montana Tech. Since 2000, she has worked as an Associate of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM), helping the sisters communicate their justice seeking agenda. In 2004, the Montana Chapter of Amnesty International presented Mary Kay with the Montana Human Rights Award for her work on peace, justice and environmental issues. Amnesty’s members saluted MK for her extensive work on everything from “entering a peace float in the July 4th Parade and campaign finance reform to speaking out against violent video games.” On the 60th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, she was one of the hundreds of Pax Christi protestors arrested at the huge federal nuclear reservation near Las Vegas. Mary’s creative endeavors included self-taught painting, creative writing, July 4th parade entries, (“Wishing for Fishing in Silver Bow Creek”) and events to support causes such as protecting Snow Geese. Mary Kay was immensely proud of her Irish heritage and, with her sister, Suellen, resurrected the Butte Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.