Mary Colleen Kennedy

September 12, 1970 – April 29, 2023

It is with much sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved Colleen who passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023. Colleen was born on September 12, 1970, the fifth child to Dan and Rose (Jones) Kennedy.

Colleen was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. When she was little, you always knew when Colleen had something she really liked to eat, because she would wave her hands over the food and say , "Yum, yum, yum!" Growing up, Colleen had an affinity for chicken noodle soup, chili, and mashed potatoes. Like her siblings, Colleen liked her candy and was known to sneak Juicy Fruit Gum out of her dad's drawer to put in her knee high socks.

She attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1989. In her early 20's, she moved to Boston, Massachusetts to be a nanny. While in Boston, she attended school and earned a degree in infant massage therapy, but nannying was her calling. She would reside in Boston for the next 30 years.

Colleen recently returned to Butte to be closer to her family. She is loved and will be truly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her parents Dan and Rose (Jones) Kennedy; sisters Kathy and (Jerry) Kozak, Eileen and (Dale) Dolloff, and Sherri Kennedy; brother, Dan and (Jacqueline "Jackie") Kennedy; nieces and nephews Zach Kozak, Czelsi (Cristian) Kozak Gómez, Amber and Travis Mize, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and great nephew and neice (Bridger and Alirae Mize). Colleen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Eileen Kennedy and Frank and Dorothy Jones.

The Funeral Mass has been held.