Mary Claire Davis

May 1, 1931 - September 4, 2023

BUTTE - Mary Claire Davis passed away in Butte, Monday, September 4, 2023. Mary Claire was born Friday, May 1, 1931 in Butte to proud Irish parents, John T. and Noran Helen (Lowney) Harrington, the youngest of three children. She attended St. Mary's Grade School, graduated from Girl's Central High School in 1949 and attended Butte Business College.

She married Charles E. Davis, Jr. on December 31, 1966 in St. Mary's Church. They made Butte their home. Charles died on their 24th wedding anniversary in 1990.

Mary Claire worked at the Butte Credit Bureau (1949-1951) and the Butte Water Company (1951-1963) She was employed at U.S. Bank as a safe deposit teller (1963-1988), when she retired.

She was a lifelong member of Butte Catholic Community North where she served as Eucharistic Minister, as a team member for RCIA, collection counter and for many years brought the Eucharistic to home bound parishioners.

She belonged to the Business and Professional Women's Association, the Butte Friendship Club, Widowed Person's Group, an Associate of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and the Butte Symphony Guild and Community Concert Association. She was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was an avid golfer for many years, as well.

Mary Claire was known as the "Cookie Lady" as she was always baking goodies for family, friends, veterans, homeless lunches and the Salvation Army lunches.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles and brothers: Don (Cy) and Elmer Harrington; sisters-in-law: Ruth Harrington and Fran Harrington and Dorothy (Shaw) Henderson and Mary Jane Davis. She was also preceded in death by nephews: Joe and Dennis Harrington.

Surviving nieces and nephews are Helen (Mike) Patterson, Meg (Gary) Blom, Beth (Mike) Jaeger, Donna Ruth (Dave) Morgan, Mary (Mike) Hardebeck, Cecelia (Gary) Helming, John T. (Julie) Harrington, Catherine Harrington, Rosie Harrington, Karen Harrington, and Janice Harrington. In addition, she is survived by nieces and nephew in Ireland and Brussels: Maura Harrington, Sheila Hourihan and Tadhg Harrington. Additional surviving relatives include Wayne Shaw and Barbara (Shaw) Stanton and special God Child, Erinn Patterson.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning, September 12th at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Cremation has taken place.

Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Butte Food Bank, 1019 East Second St., Butte, MT 59701.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Springs of Butte as well as the Copper Ridge, where she resided for many years. And a special thanks to Bonnie Buckley, her senior companion for a number of years.

She was the Lord's good and faithful servant.