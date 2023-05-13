Mary and Jerry McLaughlin

A Celebration of Life for Mary Jane (Rhone/Devine) McLaughlin (May 1948 - December 2022) and Jerry Lynn McLaughlin (August 1948 - February 2023) will be held on Saturday, June 10th at 2 PM at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church at 630 West Iron Street, Butte, Montana 59701, followed by a motorcycle procession to the cemetery for a wreath laying and prayer and then back to the church for a potluck dinner.

Mary was the daughter of the late Otis and Susie Rhone of Lewistown, MT. She leaves behind her son, Mike (Melissa) Devine; sisters: Patricia (late Ron) Wichman and Bonnie (late Greg) Kallam, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary graduated from Fergus High in Lewistown in 1966. Mary worked at Montana State in Bozeman and retired from Montana Tech in Butte. She was an active member of the Republican party and worked with various charities throughout her life and community.

Jerry was the youngest son of the late James "Leo" and Virginia "Bea" McLaughlin of Bozeman, MT. He leaves behind two brothers: Tom (Fran) and Jim (Melody), plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry graduated from Bozeman High in 1967. He served in the Navy for four years after graduation. Jerry enjoyed his career as a pilot for various companies in Bozeman, Boise, Butte and Billings.

