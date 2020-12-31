Mary Alice Magness, 100

June 24, 1920-Dec. 28, 2020

Mary Alice Magness, one of Anaconda’s all-time favorites, celebrated a longtime goal last June 24, reaching her 100th birthday. She passed away on Dec. 28, 2020.

Mary Alice was born on her mother’s 21st birthday, June 24, 1920, in Oakland, California. Her parents were Rudy Fink and Anna Buyan Fink.

Mary Alice graduated from Anaconda High in 1938, and the following year she enrolled in the nursing program at the Columbia School of Nursing in Great Falls. She graduated in 1943. She worked as a nurse in Anaconda for almost 50 years, first at the old St. Anne’s Hospital, and then as the head nurse at the Anaconda Nursing Home. Upon retirement she continued to serve Anaconda, first as a home health nurse, then as a member of the Red Cross.

Mary Alice Fink married Everett Magness on Oct. 29, 1943, at St. Peter’s Church in Anaconda. At the time, Everett was on leave from his Naval 3rd Class Petty Officer duties on the transport ship the Mount Vernon, during World War II. He was at sea when their daughter Judy was born in September of 1944.

She and Everett traveled all over the world, and after his death in June of 1979, she stayed busy with more travel, learned how to facet gems and went all over the world to find them.