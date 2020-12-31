Mary Alice Magness, 100

June 24, 1920-Dec. 28, 2020
Mary Alice Magness, one of Anaconda’s all-time favorites, celebrated a longtime goal last June 24, reaching her 100th birthday. She passed away on Dec. 28, 2020.
Mary Alice was born on her mother’s 21st birthday, June 24, 1920, in Oakland, California. Her parents were Rudy Fink and Anna Buyan Fink.
Mary Alice graduated from Anaconda High in 1938, and the following year she enrolled in the nursing program at the Columbia School of Nursing in Great Falls. She graduated in 1943. She worked as a nurse in Anaconda for almost 50 years, first at the old St. Anne’s Hospital, and then as the head nurse at the Anaconda Nursing Home. Upon retirement she continued to serve Anaconda, first as a home health nurse, then as a member of the Red Cross.
Mary Alice Fink married Everett Magness on Oct. 29, 1943, at St. Peter’s Church in Anaconda. At the time, Everett was on leave from his Naval 3rd Class Petty Officer duties on the transport ship the Mount Vernon, during World War II. He was at sea when their daughter Judy was born in September of 1944.
She and Everett traveled all over the world, and after his death in June of 1979, she stayed busy with more travel, learned how to facet gems and went all over the world to find them.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Anna Fink (Mick & Min); her husband, Everett; her sister, Annabelle Fink; and her granddaughter, Andrea’s husband, Austin Childress.
She is survived by her three children, Judy Stinson, Jim Magness and Tim Magness and their spouses, Jim Stinson, Patti Magness and Mary Magness; grandchildren, Kay Ann (Brad) Well, Mark (Amy) Stinson, Andy (Kristen) Stinson, Jennifer (Burdette) Greeny, Chad (Kelly) Magness, Andrea Magness, Kourtnie (Levi) Gardner, Breanna (Tyler) Rolandson; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Well, Hunter Magness, Lauren and Leah Greeny, Evan, Mason, Ainsley, Everett and Grady Stinson, Raegan and Paisleigh Rolandson and Jayce, Jasper and Adilyn Gardner. There are many, many cousins surviving, especially Bill (Judy) Fink, Mary Lou Malee and Lynn (Terry) Williamson.
We are part of the thousands who have had to cancel any planned services at this time, but God willing we want to have a party next summer, that will celebrate her life and reunion with Everett. “On the Road Again!”
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Mary’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
