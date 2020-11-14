Marty Daily, 59

Marty's ’69 GTO was his pride and joy. Many family members and friends have special memories of their “ride” in the GTO — and like all things in life, Marty was always honored to provide those precious moments for those he cared for. Marty was always up for crazy adventures like ‘Training' down Homestake Pass or Pipestone Pass. He often pulled his “homemade portable hot tub” to his camping spot on the Big Hole River, occasionally to his favorite bar, and even to the Motor-Vu Drive-in.

Other treasured times for Marty included hunting with his dad, brothers, and cousins. When the season ended, Marty brought his meticulous nature to the infamous sausage making sessions with his Dad (Chief), Ray, and Biggs.

At an early age, Marty and his brothers worked for St. Joseph's Church doing every odd job needed. Following graduation in 1979 from Butte High School, he completed apprenticeships in carpentry and operating engineers. He attained certificates in carpentry, welding, crane operating, millwright and operating engineers. Early on, it was obvious that his talent and skills shined. Marty was truly a fine craftsman. Marty and his brothers worked tirelessly with their Dad doing every job he required of them. Marty went into business with his Dad further honing his skills with his time at Daily Construction, BMB Excavation, and Daily Garage Doors.