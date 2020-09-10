Martin (Marty) Scholler, 58

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1962-Sept. 7, 2020

Martin (Marty) Scholler, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on September 7, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Marty was born on April 24, 1962, to Otto and Ethel Scholler, in Deer Lodge, MT.

Marty was raised and went to school in Anaconda, MT. Marty had a big, loving and outgoing personality and was very loved by all who knew him. He was never shy to lend a helping hand in any way he could.

Marty was always adventurous and loved to explore the woods, go hunting, and fishing. Marty also loved auto racing. He loved to build his race cars and was always eager to bump to pass!

Marty met the love of his life, Laureen (Shelly) Jenkins, in 1978, they were married in 1983.

Marty was always a hard, dedicated worker and he could do anything he put his mind to. He began working on farms and milking cows here in Montana. When he and Shelly moved to Washington State, in 1980, he continued farm work until he began his 34-year career as an aerospace mechanic for the Boeing Company. Marty was excited to return to Anaconda for retirement with his family and friends.