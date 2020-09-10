Martin (Marty) Scholler, 58

April 24, 1962-Sept. 7, 2020
Martin (Marty) Scholler, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on September 7, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Marty was born on April 24, 1962, to Otto and Ethel Scholler, in Deer Lodge, MT.
Marty was raised and went to school in Anaconda, MT. Marty had a big, loving and outgoing personality and was very loved by all who knew him. He was never shy to lend a helping hand in any way he could.
Marty was always adventurous and loved to explore the woods, go hunting, and fishing. Marty also loved auto racing. He loved to build his race cars and was always eager to bump to pass!
Marty met the love of his life, Laureen (Shelly) Jenkins, in 1978, they were married in 1983.
Marty was always a hard, dedicated worker and he could do anything he put his mind to. He began working on farms and milking cows here in Montana. When he and Shelly moved to Washington State, in 1980, he continued farm work until he began his 34-year career as an aerospace mechanic for the Boeing Company. Marty was excited to return to Anaconda for retirement with his family and friends.
Marty is survived by his wife, Shelly Scholler; his children, Jesse Scholler, Anjanette Scholler (Ben Walters), and Sandra Shelton (Jack Shelton). His brothers, Leo Scholler (Karen Scholler), Marshall Scholler, Danny Scholler, Axel Scholler (Rosena Scholler); and sister, Jane Thompson. Along with numerous extended family, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family was everything to Marty and he meant everything to us. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Grief never ends… but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… it is the price of love.
Services will be held at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Marty’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
