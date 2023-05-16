Martin Albert Heaney

July 20, 1940 – May 9, 2023

On a peaceful evening in Missoula, after making sure we were all "Pretty Darn Good", Martin (Marty) Albert Heaney left this world surrounded in the love of his family. Although his departure brought much sadness it was of little surprise. Kay, his beautiful wife, and best friend of 60 years had led the way home on Christmas morning. As in this life, they would never be separated for long. And yes, you can pass away from a broken heart.

Marty was a true gym rat growing up in the alleys, playgrounds, and gymnasiums of Anaconda where he developed a lifelong love of sports, camaraderie, and competition. Apparently, no one thought it odd in the 1950's that a 12-year-old kid with no money would often hitchhike across the state to watch a game. Marty and Kay had many adventures involving their travels to sporting events at all levels, they especially enjoyed Saturdays in the North End Zone. Dad was a fan of sportsmanship and giving your best, whether it was at Notre Dame Stadium or the Kennedy Commons. His 132 consecutive free throws at Daly Gym, and thousands of range balls hit at the Old Works will never be matched.

Marty was Pipefitter and a proud Union Man; he gave his best every day for 30 years at the Montana Power. No matter the time of night or how bad the weather his kids would often hear him leave the house to help someone without heat. Marty always enjoyed the open road and reminisced about his short career as a bus driver for Intermountain Transportation. Somehow mom had issues with raising six kids at home while her husband explored the Montana highway system. Dad loved his family and lifelong friends unconditionally, which he reminded us of every day. We will miss his tales of Goosetown lore, the nicknames, and the characters that shaped his life. His final tale was of his lifelong friend "Big Ray" Puccinelli breaking in a wild bronco on the banks of the Washoe Creek.

Marty was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kay; son, Michael; parents: Martin and Madeline; brother, Tommy; uncle Simon "Si" McKittrick; mother and father-in-law: Enie and Pete Peterson and brothers-in-law: Pete Martin, Eddy, and Jimmy Peterson.

Marty is survived by his brother, Mick (Alice); sisters-in-law: Mary Heaney, Patsy Martin; sons: Marty (Joanne), Pat and Dan; daughters: Katie (Mike), Colleen (Bill); granddaughters: Leah, Lacey (Colin), Jade, and Hattie, and grandsons: Cade and Drew.

Marty's love of people and life itself was sincere and full of joy, he found peace through his faith and will be greatly missed by his many lifelong friends and extended family.

Dad, till we meet again, put'er in the ole vise…

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday May 19th, at Holy Family Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania, Anaconda, MT, at 4 p.m. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Funeral Luncheon Fund at the Anaconda Catholic Community, 217 W. Pennsylvania, Anaconda MT 59711, a charity of your choice, or an act of kindness.

Please visit Longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Marty.