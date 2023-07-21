Martha Lynne (Hirst) Santala

August 16, 1951 - July 9, 2023

SATANTA, KS - Martha Lynne (Hirst) Santala, 71, of Satanta, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 after a battle with lung disease.

Lynne was born on August 16, 1951 to Helen Maurene (Shriver) and Robert Craig Hirst in Fort Riley, Kansas. The family later moved to Gunnison, Colorado, where Lynne graduated a proud member of Class of '69.

Lynne married Steven Allen Santala on September 2, 1972 in Flagler, Colorado. They welcomed three children: Stephanie, Bernadette "Brandi" and Todd and raised them with love in Butte, Montana. Lynne was blessed with ten grandchildren: Katlyn, Kassandra, Chloe, Brandon, Liam, Anthea, Grace, Mariana, Ira, and Logan.

In 1998, Lynne and Steve retired to Satanta, Kansas to care for Steve's parents, Eldred and Marie Santala. Lynne devoted much of her time to furthering her education and volunteer work in the communities where she lived. For her grandchildren, she was a gentle nap-time enforcer, a reliable supplier of sunscreen and sweet treats at the pool, and a keen navigator of back-to-school shopping. As a mother, she exemplified kindness and devotion; she sewed the most epic Halloween costumes and was often up to the wee-morning hours finishing homemade dresses, valentines, and Christmas gifts.

Lynne was the love of Steve's life. His heart was never fuller than when he managed to convince her to try his homemade ice cream, hoping (often in sweet-toothed vain) that it would make her as happy as it made him.

She is survived by her sisters: Kathryn Helene and Margaret Ruth; her brother, Robert Bruce; her husband, all her children and grandchildren; and her two beloved dogs, Amos and Murphy.

Lynne's spirit of giving continues, even after death, as she requested that her remains benefit others through Midwest Transplant Network's organ, eye, and tissue donation program. Lynne will be laid to rest at Dudley Township Cemetery, Satanta, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to the Satanta Happy Agers, Sublette Pride of Life, or Midwest Transplant Network in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 1200, Sublette, KS 67877.