Martha Freda Frazier passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 20, 2023. She was born on November 4, 1939 to Flossie and Charles Cleverly in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She met the love of her life, Lewis Frazier, when he was playing country music in a Butte Bar. She started playing the bass with his band. She took care of her three brothers as a young girl when they were all put in an orphanage and even after they were out. She worked when she was a young girl taking care of the elderly in a nursing home. She worked in the fields picking potatoes in Idaho. She would travel around with her husband when he was working construction on the highways. She lived in tents and a homemade bus camper and would feed the construction crews and take care of her children. Martha was the first woman to drive a city bus in Butte, MT. She would drive the bus to the Columbia Gardens and around Butte. She worked processing milk at the Safeway milk plant. She co-owned a car lot with her husband. They also co-owned a construction company named L&M with Ray and Linda Wasley. She also helped her husband buy and renovate homes to resell. She was a hard working woman all of her life. She loved to fish, hunt, horseback riding, motorcycle riding and snowmobiling, but most of all she loved all her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.