Martha Freda Frazier
November 4, 1939 - April 20, 2023
Martha Freda Frazier passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 20, 2023. She was born on November 4, 1939 to Flossie and Charles Cleverly in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She met the love of her life, Lewis Frazier, when he was playing country music in a Butte Bar. She started playing the bass with his band. She took care of her three brothers as a young girl when they were all put in an orphanage and even after they were out. She worked when she was a young girl taking care of the elderly in a nursing home. She worked in the fields picking potatoes in Idaho. She would travel around with her husband when he was working construction on the highways. She lived in tents and a homemade bus camper and would feed the construction crews and take care of her children. Martha was the first woman to drive a city bus in Butte, MT. She would drive the bus to the Columbia Gardens and around Butte. She worked processing milk at the Safeway milk plant. She co-owned a car lot with her husband. They also co-owned a construction company named L&M with Ray and Linda Wasley. She also helped her husband buy and renovate homes to resell. She was a hard working woman all of her life. She loved to fish, hunt, horseback riding, motorcycle riding and snowmobiling, but most of all she loved all her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Frazier; her parents: Flossie Ashe and Charles Cleverly; her brothers: Chuck, Tony, Jessie; half brother, Tommy Cleverly; great-great-grandson, Malaki Conell and her beloved pet, Lexi Lu Lu.
She is survived by her son, Joe Frazier; daughter-in-law, Cheri Young; daughter, Lillie Ivey; grandson, Michael (Chip) Conell all from Butte and Rick Frazier, Billings; granddaughters: Shauna Anderson, Oklahoma and Lisa Laughnan, Wisconsin and Cora Nelson, Billings, MT; great-grandson, Michael Cole Conell, Butte; and many other grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; step son, Richard Frazier, Georgia; Lewie Frazier, Colorado and step daughter, Sharon Prior, South Carolina; her half sister, Audrey Frazier, Georgia; half brother, Garland Ashe, Georgia; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Merle Cleverly and Francie Cleverly of Butte.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date in Butte, MT.
The family would like to express our thanks to Senior Solutions Hospice for your wonderful care of Martha in her remaining days and all the help you gave our family and Cheri Young for being a wonderful care giver.
If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Martha's name.
Condolences to the family may be made at Mt. Standard.