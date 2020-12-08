Marlene Bernice (Yurian) Anderson, 83

Oct. 31, 1937-Dec. 3, 2020

She grew up on farms in the Billings and Laurel areas, graduating from Laurel High School in 1955. Shortly after, she moved to Billings and worked at the Billings Clinic for the next year. Growing up, she said she wanted to marry a cowboy, and so her cousins found her one! Marlene married John Nicholas Anderson of Big Horn, MT, on May 26, 1956, and they spent the next 43 years working the family ranch there. In addition to raising Hereford and Angus cattle and alfalfa for hay, they both loved to garden and pored over seed catalogs as soon as they came in, dreaming in winter of the next harvest to come. She was an equal partner in the ranch, riding horses, fixing fence, and driving tractors, while also keeping house, cooking for branding and haying crews, canning and freezing, filling the yard with flowers, and keeping the ranch records in order.