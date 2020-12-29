Mark Sullivan, 92

Feb. 24, 1928-Dec. 26, 2020
The Honorable Mark P. Sullivan passed away peacefully at his home in Butte on Dec. 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Mark was born in Great Falls, in 1928, to Pat C. and Gertrude “Jolly” (Herron) Sullivan. Within one year, they moved back to Butte and lived on West Mercury Street. Mark went to St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Butte High School in 1945, after attending St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, for one year. Mark attended Montana State College for one year prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps, where he served in North China and Guam. He was selected to be a member of the prestigious USMC competitive sharp shooting team. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Montana, graduating in 1950, with a degree in Business Administration. Mark continued his education earning his law degree from Georgetown University Law School in Washington DC. While attending school he worked as a Capitol policeman at the U.S. Capitol. He began his legal career in private practice in Butte and later moved to Helena, where he was appointed Special Assistant to the Montana Attorney General, working as a trial attorney. In 1960, Mark was hired as a deputy county attorney for Silver Bow County. He was appointed County Attorney in 1964 and was elected County Attorney in 1966. In 1970, Mark returned to private practice and in 1980, was appointed by Governor Tom Judge as District Court Judge for Silver Bow County — a position he retired from in December 1994.
Mark married Beth Hubber in 1954 and they had four children. Beth passed away in 1973. He was an avid sports fan and followed his children's and grandchildren's sporting activities all over the country. Mark coached several of his sons' youth sports teams and was especially proud of his role as the manager/coach of the 1972 State Champion Mile High Little League All-Star baseball team, which went on to participate in the regional tournament in San Bernardino, California. As an athlete, Mark played on the Butte High varsity basketball team and was a longtime competitive handball player, playing in the state doubles championship game. Mark was a true Butte guy and cherished being from Butte.
Besides his parents and wife, Mark was predeceased by his wife's parents, Nick and Lillian Hubber; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bronco and Ruth Manovich, Noel and Millie Hubber and Roy and Juanita Hubber; as well as great-grandson, Junior Dallaserra.
Mark is survived by his daughters, Michele (Mike) Anderson, Sandy (Mark) Lind; and his sons, Pat (Kelli) Sullivan, and Barry (Annette) Sullivan; his 12 grandchildren, Beau, Luke, and Colt Anderson and Brianna Dallaserra; Ali DeBenedet, Nick and Kirby Lind; Buck, Willie and Summer Sullivan; and Bryce and Paige Sullivan; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, private services have been held. A celebration of Mark's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the Butte Athletic Council or to a charity of choice.
