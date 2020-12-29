Mark Sullivan, 92

Feb. 24, 1928-Dec. 26, 2020

The Honorable Mark P. Sullivan passed away peacefully at his home in Butte on Dec. 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Mark was born in Great Falls, in 1928, to Pat C. and Gertrude “Jolly” (Herron) Sullivan. Within one year, they moved back to Butte and lived on West Mercury Street. Mark went to St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Butte High School in 1945, after attending St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, for one year. Mark attended Montana State College for one year prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps, where he served in North China and Guam. He was selected to be a member of the prestigious USMC competitive sharp shooting team. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Montana, graduating in 1950, with a degree in Business Administration. Mark continued his education earning his law degree from Georgetown University Law School in Washington DC. While attending school he worked as a Capitol policeman at the U.S. Capitol. He began his legal career in private practice in Butte and later moved to Helena, where he was appointed Special Assistant to the Montana Attorney General, working as a trial attorney. In 1960, Mark was hired as a deputy county attorney for Silver Bow County. He was appointed County Attorney in 1964 and was elected County Attorney in 1966. In 1970, Mark returned to private practice and in 1980, was appointed by Governor Tom Judge as District Court Judge for Silver Bow County — a position he retired from in December 1994.