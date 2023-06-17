Mark L. Dahl, 79

December 6, 1943 – May 31, 2023

Markus (Mark) Dahl died on May 31 in Butte at the age of 79. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and grew up in Clinton, Black Eagle, and Great Falls, Montana. After graduating from Great Falls High School, he attended Montana State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in art education. He also pitched for the Bobcats baseball team and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Most importantly, while at MSU, he met the love of his life, Lynn Mahagin, and they were married from 1966 until her death in 2017.

Mark served as an Army Civil Affairs Advisor in the An Giang Province of Vietnam where, among other things, he helped distribute 800 tons of relief to needy people and organized a blood donor program during the war. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star. After Vietnam, Mark began his career in agricultural and commercial banking, which took him from Butte to Miller, South Dakota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Missoula, Montana, before returning to Butte for the last years of his career and retirement. While in North Dakota, Mark served as First Ward Alderman for the City of Grand Forks from 1977 to 1983.

He continued as an artist throughout his life, focusing especially on vibrant watercolors, but also drawing detailed portraits and cartoons. Mark volunteered for SCORE and the Headwaters Small Business Development Center, taught adult education art classes, and became a member of the local Rotary Club. He very much appreciated his church community and served on various church committees. Mark was a gentle soul who had a "Scandinavian" sense of humor and deeply loved his family and animals. Mark was preceded in death by his parents: Eli and Marie (Ammentorp) Dahl; his brother, Jim (Lou Ann) Dahl, his sister, Nona (Jens Peter) Madsen; his wife, Lynn, and several beloved pets.

He is survived by his daughter, Faith (Steve) Shiffer of Stevens, Pennsylvania and his other daughter, Elaine Dahl (Patrick Judge) of Helena, Montana. He is also survived by several dear relatives and friends, who are too numerous to list individually here.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who helped Dad, including those at Compassus, Senior Solutions, the Southwest Montana VA Clinic, Dr. Hull's office, St. James Hospital, St. Patrick's Hospital, the Continental, and Copper Ridge.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Aldersgate Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave., Butte.

Memorials may be made to Aldersgate, an animal-related charity like Albert's Angel Fund, a veteran-related charity, a hospice-related charity such as the Senior Solutions Grace Fund Memorial Foundation, or an organization of the donor's choice.

