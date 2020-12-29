Mark Kelly, 69

Mark’s list of awards showcase his talent. He was named to Who’s Who of American Teachers in 2004 and in 2006 was listed on the Honor Roll of Outstanding American Teachers. Under his guidance, his students won many awards from the Montana Interscholastic Editorial Association, based at the University of Montana, and the Panther Press won the “Pacesetter” award for best high school newspaper. It also won many Quill and Scroll awards from the University of Iowa. Always modest despite all of the awards, Mark once told a reporter, “I accept none of the credit and less of the blame.

Mark was born on October 9, 1951 to John J. “Mudro” Kelly and Ruth (Markel) Kelly. His family moved to Reno, Nevada, when he was eight. The family moved back to Three Forks, Montana, in 1961. When Mark was 16, he lost his father to a heart attack.

He graduated from Three Forks High School in 1969 and Western Montana College of Education in Dillon in 1973. His sophomore year of college he married Mardi Elford and the two had a son, Shawn Mark Kelly, who lived with his mother in Twin Bridges after Mark and Mardi divorced. He moved to Boulder, Montana, and began teaching English and journalism at Jefferson High School in 1975.

He married Valerie Meiers in 1993 and became a father to her daughter, Katie. Mark and Valerie divorced in 2001. Mark retired from teaching in 2016.