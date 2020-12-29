Mark Kelly, 69

Oct. 9, 1951-Dec. 21, 2020
Jefferson High School teacher John Markel “Mark" Kelly slipped peacefully away on Dec. 21, 2020 when he succumbed to COVID-19 complications. Mark, who taught high school English and journalism for 41 years in Boulder, was the leader of the award-winning school paper, the Panther Press.
Mark’s unorthodox teaching practices, quirky personality, and quick wit made for interesting lectures. Students knew him not only for teaching them the fundamentals of English and journalism, but for educating them on life lessons and encouraging them to think outside the box. He was a defender of the free press and a champion of journalistic integrity. Quick to stand behind those beliefs, Mark gave his students the freedom to write their own views without censorship and even took legal action to ensure that freedom. More than just a teacher, Mark was an educator. “Sometimes people don’t understand there’s a difference between educating and teaching,” he said. That difference is embodied by the significant impact he had on the lives of so many of his students.
A lifelong Democrat and union member, Mark will be remembered by all of those he influenced. His bravery was evident from the many years he spent as a driver’s education instructor. Pull up a bar stool in Boulder when it’s safe and there will no doubt be endless Mark Kelly stories to be told.
Mark’s list of awards showcase his talent. He was named to Who’s Who of American Teachers in 2004 and in 2006 was listed on the Honor Roll of Outstanding American Teachers. Under his guidance, his students won many awards from the Montana Interscholastic Editorial Association, based at the University of Montana, and the Panther Press won the “Pacesetter” award for best high school newspaper. It also won many Quill and Scroll awards from the University of Iowa. Always modest despite all of the awards, Mark once told a reporter, “I accept none of the credit and less of the blame.
Mark was born on October 9, 1951 to John J. “Mudro” Kelly and Ruth (Markel) Kelly. His family moved to Reno, Nevada, when he was eight. The family moved back to Three Forks, Montana, in 1961. When Mark was 16, he lost his father to a heart attack.
He graduated from Three Forks High School in 1969 and Western Montana College of Education in Dillon in 1973. His sophomore year of college he married Mardi Elford and the two had a son, Shawn Mark Kelly, who lived with his mother in Twin Bridges after Mark and Mardi divorced. He moved to Boulder, Montana, and began teaching English and journalism at Jefferson High School in 1975.
He married Valerie Meiers in 1993 and became a father to her daughter, Katie. Mark and Valerie divorced in 2001. Mark retired from teaching in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his close friend Denise Sutherlin and his parents, John J. “Mudro” Kelly and Ruth Kelly. Mark is survived by his daughter, Katie (Mike) Dupio, and his son, Shawn Mark Kelly, and grandchildren, Eddie Kelly and Kiki Kelly. He is also survived by Ray Noble, his good friend since 1961, and Judy Uhlrich, the love of his life. He was close to her family, especially Judy’s grandkids Wylder and Violet Zitnik.
Memorials may be sent to Montana Community Foundation, PO Box 1145, Helena, MT, 59624 for the Mark Kelly Scholarship Fund in Memory of Ruth Kelly or online at mtcf.org/giving/give-now.
