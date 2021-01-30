Marilynn 'Lynn' Benjamin, 63

Lynn was raised in Butte and attended local schools. She graduated from Butte High in 1975. Additionally, she worked at Robbie's In & Out throughout that period. After high school she attended Butte Vo-Tech/Highland College. She began working at Galen and Warm Springs as an LPN. After getting married to Jack, the couple moved to Mount Lake Terrace, Washington. There Lynn and Jack had their children. In 1992, the family moved to Havre for Jack's new job with the power company. Lynn continued her education at MSU-Northern, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing (RN) in 1997. She worked nights at Northern Montana Hospital while going to school. Later, as a traveling nurse she worked in Boston, San Francisco, and southern California. Lynn received a back injury on the job that ended her nursing career. Lynn held a deep desire for assisting in the care of her mother in Butte. She often traveled back and forth from Havre to Butte to assist her brothers and sister in mom's care.