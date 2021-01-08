Marilyn 'Andy' Anderson, 85

Dec. 17, 1935-Dec. 24, 2020

Marilyn “Andy” Anderson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, from COVID-19 and COPD.

The daughter of Monty and Margaret Anderson was raised and educated in Anaconda. She started her working career as a clerk at Orville's Foods and Kelly Meat Market.

After Orville's closed, Andy went to work at Sweetheart Bakery and later at Thrifty Drug Store. Known as the candy lady, Andy had many friends, and her spirit of giving to all, especially to her nieces and nephews will be her legacy.

Andy is survived by her sister, Nancy (Dick) Angove; her brother, Jim (Caroline) Anderson; also nieces and nephews, Jennifer Angove, Rick Angove, Tracy Angove, Bryan Angove, Kim Angove, Amy Cook, Trisha Sturm, Sarah Ederer, J.D. Anderson, Marcus Smith, and Brett Smith.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Lois Smith; brother, Davy Anderson; and a great-nephew, Dakota Griffin.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.

Memorials can be made to the Anaconda Food Bank, P.O. Box 1280, Anaconda, MT 59711 and Pintler Hospice at 118 E. 7th St. Suite 1 A, Anaconda, MT 59711.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Andy's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.