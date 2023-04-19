Marie "Sis" Mehrens
September 15, 1930 - April 18, 2023
Marie "Sis" Mehrens was born in Butte, MT, September 15, 1930 to Dave and Marie Walsh. Sis attended St. Joseph and Butte High schools. William (Bill) Mehrens and Sis were married August 5, 1948 in Boulder, MT. Sis was a stay-at-home mom. Later, she drove a school bus and was devoted to her special needs passengers.
Mom and dad expected us to take the moral high ground. Repercussions followed if we did not. Endless family summer/winter family fun; camping and skiing each weekend were her greatest pleasures. Her creativity and innovation resulted sewn clothes for us, household furnishings and her and Dad's adventure in tent making; she sewed as he designed. Tent served us well for many years until dad and our grandfather, Dave built a camper. Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling adventures to; New York, Arizona, Nevada, California, Florida, Ireland, Caribbean, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Sis loved keeping up on local, state, national and international current events and enjoyed discussions. She enjoyed long chats on the phone or in-person with friends and family. Mom's life-long love of her dogs from childhood to her last little dog Sam, brought her joy, comfort and companionship throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling adventures to; New York, Arizona, Nevada, California, Florida, Caribbean, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Sis enjoyed many years volunteering at the Food Bank along with driving golf carts at the Folk Festival was great fun for Sis.
Marie (Sis) Mehrens passed away April 18, 2023 at the Springs in Butte. Sis is survived by her children: William of Butte, Lynda of Boise, Sheila of Henderson and Patricia of Tucson; granddaughter, Annissa Walsh and her husband, Jerry; great-grandchildren: Keeley (Danilo) Erin and Declan of Kenmore, WA; sister-in-law, Peggy (Fred) Walsh also of Kenmore and brother-in-law, Dan Mehrens (Jeannette) of Hot Springs, CA and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Marie Walsh, William and Bina Mehrens; sister, Fran O'Farrell (Babe); brothers: Jack Walsh (Peggy), Fred and Joe Walsh, Alice (Rudi) Forhan, Maryjo (Chuck) Michaud, Betty Patch (Tony), Chloe Gilman (Jim) and Cleda Austin (Ed).
Jolly Girls together again!
Friends may call on Saturday after 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in the Columbarium at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, Butte Food Bank or charity of donor's choice.