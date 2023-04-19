Mom and dad expected us to take the moral high ground. Repercussions followed if we did not. Endless family summer/winter family fun; camping and skiing each weekend were her greatest pleasures. Her creativity and innovation resulted sewn clothes for us, household furnishings and her and Dad's adventure in tent making; she sewed as he designed. Tent served us well for many years until dad and our grandfather, Dave built a camper. Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling adventures to; New York, Arizona, Nevada, California, Florida, Ireland, Caribbean, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Sis loved keeping up on local, state, national and international current events and enjoyed discussions. She enjoyed long chats on the phone or in-person with friends and family. Mom's life-long love of her dogs from childhood to her last little dog Sam, brought her joy, comfort and companionship throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling adventures to; New York, Arizona, Nevada, California, Florida, Caribbean, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Sis enjoyed many years volunteering at the Food Bank along with driving golf carts at the Folk Festival was great fun for Sis.