August 28, 1935—April 20, 2023

BUTTE—Marie Rose (Mandic) Sullivan, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, at her home in Butte.

Marie was born August 28, 1935, in Butte, Montana, the third eldest child of Sam and Mary (Becky) Mandic. She attended Franklin Grade School in McQueen and graduated from Butte High School in 1953.

Marie married Joseph J. Sullivan in August of 1959. The couple moved to Seattle. The couple then relocated to Missoula and were blessed with their eldest daughter, Kim. Joe and Marie transferred to Great Falls with the IRS and the family welcomed their youngest daughter Kathleen. The family returned to Butte in 1964, where Marie and Joe lived until their passing.

Marie worked for Stauffer Chemical after high school. She worked at Skaggs drug store and also enjoyed a long career with First Bank. Upon her retirement she worked part-time at Driscoll’s Pharmacy.

Marie’s three cherished granddaughters, Haley, Jensen and Reed, loved their Nana. Her love, generosity and most of all patience for her granddaughters was endless.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe J. Sullivan; her parents, Sam and Mary (Becky) Mandic and siblings: Frank Mandic and Ann (Mandic) Lawrence.

Marie is survived by her daughters: Kim Sullivan, Dallas, Texas; and daughter and son-in-law: Kathleen and Tom Perrick, Happy Valley, Oregon; grandchildren: Haley, Jensen and Reed Perrick, Oregon; brother and sister-in-law: Steve and Dorothy Mandic, Butte; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Don and Sharon Sullivan, Butte; niece and nephew: Sharon and Jack Stewart, Butte.

Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous loved and appreciated family members and dear friends.

In accordance with Marie’s wishes, her remains have been cremated. We will celebrate the life of Marie Rose Sullivan on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Veterans or Butte Emergency Food Bank.