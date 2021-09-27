Aug. 23, 1927-Sept. 23, 2021

Marie McNulty Hubley passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 94. Marie was born August 23, 1927, in Butte to Irish immigrants, John and Mary McNulty.Marie had three siblings, John, Leonard and Patricia. Marie was proud of her Butte Irish heritage. Marie graduated from Butte Girls Central in 1944 and attended Butte Business College and started her career as a customer service representative.

On February 16, 1947, Marie married Jule Hubley at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. Marie and Jule celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Jule's passing.

Marie enjoyed traveling around the world and the state following Notre Dame football and the various events in which her grandchildren participated. Marie was a member of the Marie Jolley Bridge Club for many years receiving her Life Masters in 2005. She loved traveling with the 'Bridge' Ladies to different areas of the State of Montana and Canada. Marie worked for her special friend and companion Frances Manuell at Wilhelm's Flower Shoppe. Her special holiday was St. Patrick's Day in Butte, dressing in Kelly green and wearing of the shamrocks.