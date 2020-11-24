Marian 'Evon' Romano, 75

Marian “Evon” Romano, age 75, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. Evon was born in Anaconda, Montana, and went to Anaconda High and Butte Business College.

Evon married Victor “Vic” J. Romano on Feb. 23, 1963. She then helped to build the house she lived in her entire life.

She loved animals and was involved with them her entire life. She was also an animal groomer and worked at Burritt Animal Hospital for many years, until it closed.

Evon carved on the Butte Carousel for more than 15 years. She worked on many of the horses, but the mule was her baby. She also loved to draw, especially animation.

Evon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Victor J. Romano Sr.; son, Victor J. Romano Jr. and his life partner, Evan McLoud; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and David Fought; brother-in-law, James F. Romano; granddaughter, Chelsy and Zach Kindel; and granddaughter, Emerald Watters and her partner in life, Bill Potter; and a niece and several nephews.

She will be missed.

No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Evon. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Evon and her family.