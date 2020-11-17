Marguerite R. 'Ami' Tresidder, 86

Dec. 12, 1933-Nov. 15, 2020
Mrs. Marguerite R. "Ami" Tresidder passed away early Sunday morning in Copper Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Marguerite was born in Butte, Montana, on Dec. 12, 1933, to Raymond and Rosella (Janskovich) Flick.
Marguerite enjoyed a happy childhood in Bear Creek, where she was raised by her uncle and aunt, Poley and Jean Janskovich. She later moved to Meaderville, where she lived with her parents. She graduated from Butte High School and then went on to attend Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
While attending Gonzaga, she worked at Sacred Heart Hospital. She then transferred to Carroll College in Helena, MT, where she earned her registered nursing degree. After earning her degree at Carroll, she worked as a registered nurse at Silver Bow General Hospital and St. James Hospital. After that, for more than 30 years, she worked at Butte Orthopedic Clinic, from where she retired the first time. Her dedication to nursing and her love of caring for people did not end with her retirement. She continued her career as a caregiver at Beta Factor until the age of 80, when she retired for the final time.
On July 12, 1955, Marguerite married Leonard S. Tresidder in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. They later had their marriage blessed by the Catholic Church and had their four children, Linda, Judy, Bill and Scott. After Leonards' retirement, he accompanied Marguerite on her trips around town as a caregiver for Beta Factor and they remained constant companions until his death in 2001.
As a young woman, Marguerite recounted happy hours spent as a salad girl at Lydia's and was very proud of her ability to make the sweet potato salad just like her mom. Her life was devoted to the care of others, be it her patients, her family, or her beloved dogs. Many wonderful memories were made camping at Georgetown Lake with her family and friends, at the Piney Campground, for many summers. She will always be remembered for her kindness to people and pets.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Marguerite was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Ray Flick; her sister-in-law, Marie Flick; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Jean Tresidder. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Neil Shaw, and Judy and Joe Seymour; her sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Julie Tresidder, and Scott and Laura Tresidder; and her grandchildren, Jenna, Brandon, and Kelsey; Jason, Jamie, and Jordan; Addisyn and Allisyn; and Taylor, Julia, and Tucker. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family members.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Copper Ridge for taking care of Marguerite during the last year, as well as Dr. Kirwan Webb and Dr. Charles Buehler for the wonderful care that Marguerite received these past few years.
Friends are asked to join the family on Tuesday after 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bertoglio Family Plot, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life at the Copper King Hotel will follow. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing policies.
We love and miss you already Ami, give Poppi a big hug and kiss from all of us!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.