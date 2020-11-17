Marguerite R. 'Ami' Tresidder, 86

As a young woman, Marguerite recounted happy hours spent as a salad girl at Lydia's and was very proud of her ability to make the sweet potato salad just like her mom. Her life was devoted to the care of others, be it her patients, her family, or her beloved dogs. Many wonderful memories were made camping at Georgetown Lake with her family and friends, at the Piney Campground, for many summers. She will always be remembered for her kindness to people and pets.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marguerite was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Ray Flick; her sister-in-law, Marie Flick; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Jean Tresidder. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Neil Shaw, and Judy and Joe Seymour; her sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Julie Tresidder, and Scott and Laura Tresidder; and her grandchildren, Jenna, Brandon, and Kelsey; Jason, Jamie, and Jordan; Addisyn and Allisyn; and Taylor, Julia, and Tucker. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Copper Ridge for taking care of Marguerite during the last year, as well as Dr. Kirwan Webb and Dr. Charles Buehler for the wonderful care that Marguerite received these past few years.