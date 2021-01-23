Margie Hogan, 62

Dec. 21, 1958-Jan. 14, 2021
On Jan. 14, 2021, I left this earth far too soon, and while I am at peace, I know that you all have been left with questions and broken hearts. Please let me ease your pain. I no longer have the weight of the world on my shoulders, and I am finally able to be the truly free spirit I was intended to be. My only sadness is leaving all of you behind and not being able to see President Joe Biden's inauguration.
I took great pride in being a Butte girl and an Irish woman. I was born on Dec. 21, 1958 to Jack and Winifred (Gibson) Hogan, their true bundle of joy— and handful. I attended St. John's Grade School, Emerson Elementary, South Central Junior High, and Butte Central High School. I was a proud graduate of Butte Central's class of 1977, and I will forever swear that I wasn't the one who raised the bra up the flag pole.
I always knew I wanted to be a nurse and took great pride in tending to my family's needs as far back as I could remember. I had the honor of taking care of our great aunt Mary O'Connell and our grandma Mae Hogan as they transitioned into their final days on earth. It was such a great blessing. Shortly after welcoming Jacqueline into this world I knew I needed to continue on and achieve my goal of becoming an RN (Go Bobcats!), and through long nights, blood, sweat, and tears I made it, and off I went. I traveled all over Montana, into California, and even to other parts of the world to gain experience, share my passion for nursing with others, and make unbelievable connections with so many. I felt fortunate that nursing brought me to the people and places it did.
While I loved all aspects of nursing, I was absolutely gifted in the art of labor and delivery and found my calling as an OB nurse. I had the pleasure of delivering too many babies to count, but wouldn't forget a face if I wanted. I would always run into people beaming with happiness that they could thank me again for making them so comfortable during their life altering event, the true pleasure was always mine. I always welcomed an opportunity to help make their experience the best it could be, from fluffing their pillows, to feeding them in the middle of the night, to just simply answering questions. I relished in their comfort. I have also had the blessing of helping deliver some of my nieces and nephews. How lucky was I?
I have accomplished many great things from raising my beautiful daughter as a single mother, to mastering the art of telling a story, to helping raise money to build an OB center in Africa. As a group we threw one hell of an auction and gathered all the money to establish a center to help women have safe child birthing experiences. My reward was traveling to Africa, mingling with the culture, and seeing firsthand all of our hard work in action. I was given the opportunity to deliver a baby, and in Swahili, the child's name was Jacqueline. I couldn't make this up. It was one of the most magical and spiritual times of my life. What a gift!
A friend once said that my light shined for the world but blazed for my family, and there was no truer statement than that. I have so many wonderful memories and all involved my family. My mother was my best friend and perfect role model. Even through the toughest of times, Biddy was the classiest and most graceful. Thank you mom, for the example you always set for us. My most valued memory and cherished gift I could have given my family and myself was the opportunity to surround our mom with love, grace, and care as she passed away peacefully in her home. Another valued memory is the time that Nana and I had the cruise ship's comedian in our cabin for a cold beer. This was after I had told him I was the ship's comedian. Clearly, I was mistaken. I will never forget how the tuxedo stood up on its own after Cody had a heyday in the mud puddle during Jim and Lil's wedding and wouldn't let any of us close to him. All the times our single mother would pack us in the station wagon, all seven of us, and haul us to the movies, camping, or any other adventure were always eventful. I cherished the times setting up Christmas presents with Rody for the kids while getting ready for Santa, babysitting all of my nieces and nephews, and watching my daughter reach 15 years of sobriety and knowing now that she will be okay because she was my kid.
To those who have lost me:
To my beautiful daughter Jacqueline/pseudo husband, thank you for always trying to keep me on track and on time. I know it wasn't easy, but we always made it kid.
To my siblings: Sheila, thank you for your fashion sense and advice. Larry, thank you for not strangling me and for always letting me help. Jerry, thank you for the endless phone calls filled with stories and tons of laughter. Rody, thank you for your wisdom, float trips, and BBQs. Jimmy, thank you for always letting me protect you. To their beautiful spouses and significant others: Jim, thank you for your calming energy and love of good wine. Patty, thank you for being a friend, a sister, and for loving Jerry the way you do. Janet, thank you for all your loving support of Rody. Lillian, thank you for putting up with Jimmy all these years.
To my absolute favorites, my nieces and nephews: Logan, thank you for being the first grandbaby, you were so loved. Jerad, thank you for tips on good wine and baked beans. Sarah, thank you for taking after your dad and having the best energy. Molly, thank you for your spirit and individuality. John, thank you for knowing your worth. Cody, thank you for your mullets, cowboy boots, and being a perfect gentleman. Jordan, thank you for being such a great mom and niece. Kaleigh, thank you for the best color and cut a girl could ask for and all the late-night chats. Jenna, thank you for being so strong when all felt lost. Maddie, thank you for catching the duck. Mackenzie, thank you for always dancing to the beat of your own drum. Andie Margaret, thank you for being one of the kindest humans on earth. Saskya, thank you for being the beautiful girl you are. Jace, thank you for being such a nice young man and congrats to you and Mollie. Zoe, thank you for letting me in. Bucky, thank you for the dino-costume gun pic, it was one of my favorites. To their beautiful spouses: Kayla, you felt like a Holman the second I met you and I know my mom would have loved you. Josh, you felt like you were always meant to be part of this family. My mom absolutely adored you. Cindy, you have always been such a classy, graceful young lady. Brady, thank you for being a great husband and father. Kelley, you and Andie are definitely “spaduni.” Dane, you and Zoe are a match made in heaven. Chad, you have been a part of this family for years, and I always thought you were a good man.
To my great nieces and nephews: Addie, you are so beautiful and I can only imagine taller than your mom. Kaydence and Kinley Cole (Wreck-It Ralph), stay the sweetest girls. My sweet Dylan, you have made me, your nana, and your papa so proud. Mason and Emma, don't lose sight of your superhuman power and your princess status. Beckham, Royce, and Sutton, grow strong and handsome. Opal Jo, I love your fierceness and your sass. Kaden and Gage, remember that you two will be each other's best friend for life, cherish that. Little Johnny, you are so lucky to have such a strong dad. I will miss seeing all of you grow into all God has intended, but I have no doubts with me as your aunt, you will do just fine. I know firsthand now that Nana is so proud of all of us.
To my fur companions that have made my days on earth a little better: shout out to Bailey, Triton, Cooper, Duke, Chloe, Old Gold, Olivia and of course my grand dog Oden Bear Davis.
I want to say a special thank you to the three women in my life that loved me unconditionally and with whom I couldn't do it without, Alice Davies, Patty Boundy, and Shanna Bogdaniec. I love you girls and thank you for everything.
For those of you that are still down there and reading, my wish is that you keep many of the family traditions and connections together with aunt Nancy Zigrang, aunt Pat Gibson, uncle Rich Alden, aunt and uncle Jack and Pat Neary, aunt Sister Margaret Hogan, aunt and uncle Mick and Tuzy Hogan and all my loving cousins and good friends.
As for me, I am looking forward to getting reacquainted with my son, Christopher; loving mother and best friend Biddy Holman; father Jack Hogan and step-father Rody Holman; grandparents Madeline and Johnny Garbarino and Harry Gibson, and Mae and Bud Hogan; brother Harry Campana; nephews Kyle Hogan and Logan Campana; niece Candace Hogan; aunts and uncles Bill and Shirley Gibson, Mary Lou and Louie Mansanti, John “Hoot” Gibson, Conn Hogan, Harold “Zig” Zigrang, and aunt Florence Alden; and many friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
I will miss the diet cokes, great laughs, my daughter's smile, being late for everything, my bed, the feel of a great hug, and most of all, all of you. As our family's special angel Braydee Carlson would have said, “love you big much.”
— Margie's story as told through the words of her daughter Jacqueline and family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small family ceremony has been held and a larger Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
