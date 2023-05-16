Margaret Rita Allen

February 12, 1929 - April 14, 2023

ANACONDA - Margaret Rita Allen, caring wife, mother, and grandmother peacefully passed away on April 14, 2023 at her home on Ogden Street where she lived for 68 years.

Rita was born in Anaconda, MT to Michael and Anna McCaffery on February 12, 1929. She attended Saint Peter's grade school and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1947. She worked at the Bluebird Theater while in High school and later at the Daly Bank and Fairmont Hot Springs Gift Shop.On June 29, 1952, Rita and Bill Allen were married in Saint Peters church. Bill and Rita were married for 38 years before his untimely death in 1990.

Mama was a problem solver and the eternal optimist. She was witty and good natured and with her love of reading, she made sure she and her children made good use of the Hearst Free Public Library. Mama's grandchildren have many happy memories of the creative games she played with them and the vast amount of books she read to them. Her children remember many entertaining stories of her youth spent growing up on Fourth and Ash Street. She was a Chaplain for the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Garden Club and the Anaconda Catholic Community. Rita had six grandchildren: Marcy (Mike) Miller, Michael Corcoran, Nick (Aaron) Niland, Allen (Merry) Johnson, Spencer (Lyndsey) Johnson, Olivia Tocher and four great-grandchildren: Sadie Miller, Ellie Miller, Dylan Corcoran and Juniper Johnson.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; in-laws; siblings and her granddaughter, Emily Tocher and her sons-in-law: Dennis Corcoran and Mike Niland.

Rita is survived by her children: Marilyn Niland, Linda Corcoran, Joyce Johnson (Mike Riley) Bill Allen and Diane (Don) Tocher.

She is greatly missed by her family and four legged companion, Oscar.

Funeral services will be on May 20th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Church with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery and luncheon to follow at Holy Family Church.