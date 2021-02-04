Margaret Larson, 79

May 12, 1941-Jan. 31, 2021
Margaret Ann Foley was born in Butte, MT, May 12, 1941, to Edward J. Foley and Mary Ruth Sullivan Foley. She was the oldest daughter of six siblings. She graduated from Girls' Central High School, Butte in 1959.
After high school, she moved to Kalispell, MT, where she worked for Valley Bank. Marge married Ronald Joseph Slama in 1962, Kalispell, MT, and from this marriage they were blessed with their children, David Joseph and Mary Ruth.
After her husband, Ronnie passed away in 1971, Marge moved her young family to Missoula, MT, to continue her long career in the banking industry, starting at First National Bank and continuing on until her 2001 retirement from First Interstate Bank. During her extensive working career, Marge developed a large circle of friends that reached near and far, and she was a loyal friend to all over the years.
Marge met Burnell C. Larson, and in 1986, they were married in Missoula. For over 30 years, she and Bernie enjoyed cheering on all Grizzly athletic sports, spending time at their home on Bitterroot Lake and being snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona, before Bernie's passing in 2017.
Marge is survived by her children and grandchildren, David and Lisa Slama (Hudson and Haden Smith), and Mary and Brent Rehm (Brandon and Morgan). Marge is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor Hauck, Diane Maloney; and brother, John Foley; along with many nieces and nephews she truly adored. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronnie and Bernie; sister, Lorraine; and oldest brother, Ed Foley.
No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to the Grizzly Athletic Association or the Butte Central Foundation.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for the excellent care that was given to Marge. It was never a dull moment with Marge!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.